Introducing the New Remote Care from Signia: A Breakthrough Remote Hearing Care Program

Hearing care professionals can now treat patients’ hearing loss in the midst of COVID-19 and beyond with Signia’s pioneering technologies

Remote Care combines Signia TeleCare – an industry-leading tele-audiology solution – and a new AI-based virtual assistant for complete remote service and support, along with enhanced ordering and delivery options

As social distancing and self-quarantines have become the norm in the face of COVID-19, individuals with hearing loss may find it difficult to get the help they need. Responding to this reality, hearing aid innovation leader Signia announces the introduction of Remote Care, a new program enabling hearing care professionals (HCPs) to prescribe, fit and fine-tune hearing aids remotely.

HCP and patient satisfaction

Remote Care from Signia meets an immediate need among HCPs for a complete and comprehensive way to help their patients remotely. Early adopters, like Stella Fulman, Au.D., co-owner of Audiology Island clinic in Staten Island, NY, have experienced great success with the solution.

“I am extremely happy with Remote Care from Signia,” Fulman commented. “It gives me the agility and flexibility to deliver the care my patients expect in a manner that is safe for everyone involved. I am also confident the program will help me remain resilient in the face of any future disruptions, while meeting growing patient demand for telehealth services.”

Adapting to changing consumer behavior

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of telehealth solutions as a way to maintain the safety of the healthcare provider and patient alike. At the same time, hearing is a basic requirement for one’s safety, similar to face masks and hand sanitizers; proper hearing can help reduce risk of infection by enabling people to hear others from safe distances. Also, as many people rely on phone calls and video conferencing to stay connected, untreated hearing loss can impact one’s ability to communicate.

Remote Care from Signia is designed to provide the telehealth services consumers increasingly expect, while helping people benefit from hearing aids during this challenging time. Without compromising quality of care, HCPs can deliver comprehensive remote support, while offering greater convenience to their patients today, and going forward. This is especially important for high-risk patients, individuals with limited mobility and those who rely on others for transportation.

“With in-person service now difficult or impossible, hearing care professionals must adapt quickly to support current and new patients with high-quality care,” said Dr. Tish Ramirez, Au.D., Signia’s Vice President, Clinical Education & Professional Relations. “Remote Care is a versatile solution to meet patient needs at any stage of their journey to better hearing. As a result, the hearing care professional can fine-tune a current wearer’s devices or conduct the complete screening and fitting process for new patients, and ensure each individual’s long-term success.”

How Remote Care works

Remote Care gives HCPs the flexibility to conduct any or all steps of a hearing aid fitting, depending on their location’s licensing laws, social distancing guidelines or a patient’s preferences, while providing the same level of care as if they were in the office.

For patients in need of a hearing test, Signia can support them with an online screening. Signia has partnered with SHOEBOX, which offers a proven and easy-to-use test to screen hearing loss remotely. The HCP will then meet to discuss the results with the patient and recommend hearing aids, continuing to conduct their normal workflow virtually.

As added support during this time of social distancing, Signia offers pre-programmed hearing aids direct to patients. Alternately, devices can be sent to the HCP and given to the patient via curbside pickup. Then, via follow-up appointments, the HCP will adjust and fine-tune the hearing aids, as they can with their current patients.

A continued legacy of telehealth innovation

Signia has long been a pioneer in telehealth solutions for audiology, and Remote Care expands upon TeleCare, first introduced by Signia in 2016. A clinically proven and trusted solution, TeleCare was found by 70% of HCPs to increase patient satisfaction, while 75% report it delivers greater convenience for them and their patients.1 Additionally, a study of 23,000 hearing aid wearers found that TeleCare leads to a 19% increase in hearing aid acceptance.2

Remote Care also includes another cutting-edge innovation: the Signia Assistant. This new virtual assistant is built upon the latest artificial intelligence technology and provides 24/7 support in the form of intuitive, text-based dialogue. With tailored sound adjustments and how-to videos, 93% of patients who use Signia Assistant say that it boosts their confidence and makes them feel more in control of their hearing success.3

More information about Signia’s cutting-edge Remote Care can be found at https://pro.signiausa.com/signia-remote-care-center.

About Signia

Signia stands for iconic innovation. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has already brought to the market several “world’s first” solutions. Beyond highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps that increase customer interaction and engagement on all levels of hearing aid management. Signia thus empowers hearing care professionals and patients to get the most out of their hearing aids.





