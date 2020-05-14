Star2Star Releases New Bundles & Products

High-value, Feature-rich Solutions For Up To 220% Less Than Competitors

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native collaboration for the enterprise, recently launched several new bundles and products to help companies accelerate their digital transformation. Star2Star’s new offerings are also designed with the remote workforce in mind, as more businesses embrace this future-forward dynamic in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The releases include four new bundles suiting a variety of business needs at value prices that are 15% to over 220% less than competitive offerings with fewer features. Star2Star offers a competitive comparison and a never lose price guarantee to customers who are looking to save money in today’s challenging times.



New Bundles

The four new bundles are designed to provide complete solution sets for small to large businesses in any industry. Designated as Professional, Collaboration, Customer Service, and Contact Center, each bundle addresses the following needs:

Professional: End-to-end business essentials for small to large enterprises in need of comprehensive communications and collaboration solutions.

Collaboration: Enhanced collaboration capabilities plus Digital Fax support. Ideal for small to large enterprises in need of comprehensive collaboration tools.

Customer Service: Bundle with emphasis on customer service tools such as CRM Integration and Service Insight solutions.

Contact Center: Bundle offering enhanced contact center capabilities. Ideal for small to large enterprises in need of comprehensive communications, collaboration, and advanced contact center tools.

New Products

Star2Star’s newest products include a range of remote work-friendly solutions to help businesses overcome the challenges of working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Packaged Applications: These include Urgent Notification, Mass Notification, CRM Integration, and Employee Alerts solutions that enable businesses to integrate collaboration into their business processes to improve their outcomes.

Service Insight: Star2Star’s Service Insight solution provides insights and analytics on how employees are interacting with customers and other internal departments. Enabling management to listen and coach employees, as well as implement Net Promoter Scoring on calls helps ensure the best customer experience.

Contact Center: Star2Star’s new and improved full-service contact center solution that allows businesses to provide exceptional customer service and support complete with actionable insights.

Video Meetings: Cutting-edge video conferencing tool that offers seamless video meetings with internal and external guests, right from their browsers.

“We are proud to present these new solutions to the market at the time when most critically needed,” said Michelle Accardi, President, and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “One of our core values at Star2Star is to provide the best and most affordable solutions in the industry; this is true especially today with so many businesses struggling amidst this pandemic. We are confident that our latest bundled solutions will be able to provide financial relief as well as enhanced productivity, performance, and connectivity during these difficult times.”

Contact the Star2Star team at sales@star2star.com to discuss their newest offerings and how they can help your business!

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, IHS Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



