East Coast’s Premier Investor Conference Announces Details of Upcoming Virtual Summer Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investor Summit (“ISG”), the largest independent investor conference for the East Coast, will host its virtual summer summit June 9-12, 2020. The event, which is known for its unparalleled ability to connect quality investors with standout companies, added a summer edition of its conference series to further help companies build connections and increase exposure, market value, and long-term growth.



Bringing together a diverse array of investors and presenting companies in healthcare, technology, consumer, cannabis, financial, blockchain, energy, and other sectors, the Investor Summit team acts as a concierge, creating beneficial networking experiences for attendees and connecting opportunity with capital.

To register for the upcoming Investor Summit, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com .

“The collaborations and relationships formed at Investor Summit events allow for tremendous success and growth for participating companies,” said Chief Operating Officer Cassandra Miller. “This year, thanks to our shift to a digital format and additional marketing support, we’ve experienced a surge in meeting requests per company—an all-time high. Providing companies the opportunity to share insight, offerings, details on latest trends, and participation in face-to-face management meetings with institutional, RIA, family office, and high-net-worth investors creates a unique experience that is unmatched in the small and microcap investment community.”

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks who focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com .

General Inquiries:

Cassandra Miller

Investor Summit

Cass@InvestorSummitGroup.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.