Genmab Announces Data to be Presented at the EHA25 Virtual Congress

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 14, 2020

Eight industry-sponsored abstracts featuring Genmab programs and partner programs selected for presentation at EHA25 Virtual Congress



Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that eight industry sponsored abstracts regarding Genmab and partner programs were accepted for presentation at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) EHA25 Virtual Congress 2020, taking place virtually on June 11-14, 2020. A list of accepted Industry-sponsored abstracts featured at the congress includes two abstracts on epcoritamab (DuoBody®-CD3xCD20), one on HexaBody®-CD38, one on DuoHexaBody®-CD37 and four daratumumab abstracts. The abstracts have been published on the EHA website and may be accessed via www.ehaweb.org . All e-Poster presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform Friday, June 12 at 08:30 CEST.

“We are very pleased to see that once again a broad spectrum of data from Genmab’s innovative clinical and pre-clinical proprietary pipeline has been accepted for presentation at the prestigious EHA Congress,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

Industry-Sponsored Abstracts are as follows:

Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20):

Subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3×CD20) induces complete response in heavily pre-treated patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma: Phase 1/2 dose escalation

Evaluation of pharmacodynamic biomarkers of epcoritamab (GEN3013; CD3CD20): Results from a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study in relapsed/refractory B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

HexaBody-CD38:

Superior anti-tumor activity of HexaBody-CD38 in preclinical models of Multiple Myeloma, B Cell Lymphoma and AML

DuoHexaBody-CD37:

DuoHexaBody-CD37 shows potent anti-tumor activity in pre-clinical B-cell lymphoma models in vitro and in vivo

Daratumumab (Submitted by Janssen Biotech, Inc.):

Phase 3 Study of Daratumumab/Bortezomib/Dexamethasone Versus Bortezomib/Dexamethasone in Chinese Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: MMY3009 (LEPUS)

Corticosteriod Tapering in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma Receiving Subcutaneous Daratumumab: Part 3 of the Open-label, Multicenter, Phase 1b PAVO Study

Impact of Depth of Response and Minimal Residual Disease on Health-Related Quality of Life of Transplant-Ineligible Patients with Newly-Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Daratumumab + Bortezomib, Thalidomide, and Dexamethasone in Transplant-eligible Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Baseline slimCRAB-based Subgroup Analysis of CASSIOPEIA

About Genmab

Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company is the creator of three approved antibodies: DARZALEX® (daratumumab, under agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc.) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications in territories including the U.S., Europe and Japan, Arzerra® (ofatumumab, under agreement with Novartis AG), for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications in the U.S., Japan and certain other territories and TEPEZZA™ (teprotumumab, under agreement with Roche granting sublicense to Horizon Therapeutics plc) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease in the U.S. A subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, DARZALEX FASPRO™ (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. Daratumumab is in clinical development by Janssen for the treatment of additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development by Novartis for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody® platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies, the HexElect® platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency and the DuoHexaBody® platform, which enhances the potential potency of bispecific antibodies through hexamerization. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan.





Contact:

Marisol Peron, Corporate Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

For Investor Relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Senior Director, Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com



This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® and DARZALEX FASPRO™ are trademarks of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. TEPEZZA™ is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics plc.





Media Release no. 07

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S

Kalvebod Brygge 43

1560 Copenhagen V

Denmark



