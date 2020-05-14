Inmar Intelligence Awarded Rx Reverse Distribution Contract with Vizient, Inc.

Through contract Vizient members, representing more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, will be able to improve efficiency, increase value retention, drive profitability, maintain compliance and manage risk at contracted pricing.

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that the company has been awarded the Rx Reverse Distribution contract with Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. Through this contract with Inmar Intelligence, Vizient members, representing more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, will be able to improve efficiency, increase value retention, drive profitability, maintain compliance and manage risk at contracted pricing.

“We are honored to be a longstanding, trusted contracted vendor of Vizient and this new agreement for Rx Reverse Distribution only strengthens our relationship,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Our Rx Returns solutions manage returns compliantly through programs designed to evaluate all returned products to maximize manufacturer credit and we look forward to extending this offering to Vizient’s members through this agreement.”

The Rx Reverse Distribution contract was awarded to Inmar Intelligence due to a number of factors, including the company’s unique capabilities related to the vertical integration of the pharmaceutical reverse distribution supply chain process, its established on-site service field team based throughout the U.S., and its state-of-the-industry processing facility, which is the largest, single facility of its kind in the world. Also, the RxReturns Intel analytics dashboards ensure robust reporting, enhanced visibility, maximum returns credit and manufacturer policy compliance.

Inmar Intelligence offers on-site and off-site Rx Returns solutions that deliver industry-leading accuracy, automation, policy management, reconciliation, documentation and benchmarking. With more than 25 years helping healthcare clients, servicing over 50,000 pharmacies and 84 percent of U.S. hospitals, and processing over 95 percent of the industry's wholesale returns, Inmar Intelligence is proud to be the leader in the pharmaceutical returns industry.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s Rx Returns solutions, please visit https://inmar.com/pharmaceutical-returns.





About Inmar Intelligence

With an eye to accelerating commerce, we reimagine technology, data science and analytics to improve outcomes for pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals, pharmacies, health systems, insurance organizations and the patients they serve. Our healthcare analytics, platforms and services create efficiencies to optimize results, strategic insights and to drive profitable growth.

Inmar has been a trusted intermediary since 1980. We manage billions of dollars of healthcare transactions, applying the highest standard for data and financial controls that go beyond regulatory requirements.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar Intelligence on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar Intelligence has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

