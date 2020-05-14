BigPanda Forms Field CTO Office, a Trusted Advisor for Customers and Partners

Scott Stradley and Jason Walker Join Forces to Help IT Operations Improve Agility in the Face of Uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Autonomous IT Operations platform, today announced the Field CTO Office to provide leadership and advice for customers navigating today's complicated IT environment. BigPanda has named seasoned IT Operations executives Scott Stradley and Jason Walker as the first Field CTOs. The Field CTOs will look holistically at customers' monitoring, correlation, and collaboration approaches to help them scale, improve service availability, and reduce live ops resource usage.



"CIOs and their leadership teams need advisors who are not mired in the day-to-day details of their company," said Assaf Resnick, CEO, BigPanda. "A well-informed and neutral sounding board can provide valuable perspective and validation, especially when making difficult or rapid decisions. As IT teams anticipate business-continuity demands, BigPanda wants to provide our customers and partners the resources necessary to have pragmatic and contextual advice that lets them move confidently. We established the Field CTO Office, overseen and run by our co-founder Elik Eizenberg, specifically to provide this guidance; and, we are confident Scott and Jason are just the people to lead the way."

Field CTO Office Designed to Support Customer, Partner Journeys

The Field CTO Office will collaborate with partners and customers by bringing extensive industry experience into pragmatic roadmap discussions. These discussions will evolve to support a strategic vision that is actionable and guides organizations toward more effective, seamless modernization. Scott Stradley and Jason Walker will serve as the BigPanda Field CTOs, where they will act as trusted advisors to key stakeholders by working to identify opportunities for improvement and feature development through the use of the BigPanda Platform.

Scott Stradley brings a wealth of technical operations experience with him to his role as Field CTO. He has spent the last two decades in consultative roles, including a Senior Solutions Consultant at HPE; Director of Consulting at xMatters, a digital service-availability company; and as Regional Manager at Informatica. Stradley's career has afforded him perspective both from within technology services organizations and the companies that help them grow.

Jason Walker has deep domain expertise from serving in multiple roles at Blizzard Entertainment. As the Director of their Global IT Operations Center, Walker has depth in the end-to-end monitoring and incident management lifecycle, quality assurance, analytics, and project management. Walker brings a breadth of intricate IT Operations knowledge to his role as a BigPanda Field CTO. Before joining Blizzard, Walker served in the United States Marine Corps for 11 years.

"By investing in our Field CTO Office, BigPanda is living our brand, providing honest, thoughtful support to our customers and prospects." said Elik Eizenberg, co-founder and CTO, BigPanda. "This team will also feed back to our organization areas of unmet needs or issues it is hearing from customers. Our success means success for our broader ecosystem, and BigPanda's investment in these roles underscores our commitment to those organizations."

BigPanda will feature a wealth of information from Stradley and Walker, including CTO Perspectives and an ongoing webinar series, “IT Ops Demystified.” The first edition of the CTO Perspective notes is here and the webinar series calendar is published here .

About BigPanda

BigPanda helps IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams detect, investigate, and resolve IT incidents and outages, faster and more easily than ever before. Powered by Open Box Machine Learning, BigPanda captures alerts, changes and topology data from all your disparate tools and uses machine learning to reduce IT noise, detect incidents and outages, and surface their probable root cause, in real time. Customers such as Intel, TiVO, Warner Media and Workday rely on BigPanda to reduce their operating costs, improve service availability and performance, and de-risk and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Founded in 2012, BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.