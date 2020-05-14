Vicor 1200A ChiP-set Enables Higher Performance AI Accelerator Cards

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced a ChiP-set for high performance GPU, CPU, and ASIC (“XPU”) processors powered directly from 48V. A driver, MCD4609, and a pair of MCM4609 current multiplier modules supply up to 650A continuous and 1,200A peak. Owing to their small footprint and low profile (45.7 x 8.6 x 3.2mm), current multipliers are placed close to the processor enabling reduced power distribution network (PDN) losses and higher power system efficiency. Powering GPU and OCP Accelerator Module (OAM) Artificial Intelligent (AI) cards, the 4609 ChiP-set is in mass production and available to new customers on the Vicor Hydra II evaluation board.



The 4609 ChiP-set adds to the Vicor Power-on-Package portfolio of Lateral Power Delivery (LPD) solutions. To raise the bar of current capability above the limits of LPD, Vicor’s pioneering Vertical Power Delivery (VPD) will soon enable much higher current density. The VPD system delivers current from power converters vertically stacked under a processor through a capacitor network geared to a processor-specific pin-map. A GCM (“Gearbox Current Multiplier”) is a specialized VPD embodiment incorporating a gearbox capacitor network as a layer in the vertical stack. By supplying current directly under the processor and eliminating PDN losses, GCMs will soon facilitate current densities reaching up to 2A/mm2.

Vicor IP on the critical path to Power-on-Package LPD and VPD solutions enables unparalleled current density and efficient current delivery for advanced processors in applications including AI accelerator cards, AI high density clusters and high-speed networking.

Learn more about Lateral Power Delivery and Vertical Power Delivery

About Vicor Corporation

Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor Corporation manufactures and markets innovative, high-performance modular power components, from power modules to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the power source to the point-of-load. www.vicorpower.com

Power Component Design Methodology

The Vicor Power Component Design Methodology enables power system designers to reap all of the benefits of modular power component design – predictable component and system functionality and reliability, fast design cycles, and easy system configurability, re-configurability and scaling – while achieving system operating efficiency, power density and economy that rival the best alternative solutions. Utilizing the Vicor Power System Designer, engineers can select from an extensive portfolio of proven Vicor power components to architect, optimize and simulate their complete power system, all the way from their input sources to their point-of-loads. This innovative approach to power system design delivers fast time-to-market and state-of-the-art performance while minimizing the possibility of last-minute surprises and delays that so often occur with conventional or custom design methodologies.

Vicor, FPA, ChiP, MCM, GCM and MCD are trademarks of Vicor Corporation.

Contact

Colin Boroski

Rainier Communications

508-475-0025 x 142

cboroski@rainierco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7975cc5-0d8f-4736-b747-2f24310a1d18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f80b4d2-5a33-4ee4-ab12-1c8ce6cfbddc

Vicor Power on Package AI Accelerator Card Vicor Power on Package AI Accelerator Card Vicor Hydra II Evaluation Board Vicor Hydra II Evaluation Board



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.