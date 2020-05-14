Mark Ingram Jr. Salutes Baltimore Healthcare Heroes

Baltimore Ravens Running Back donates DripDrop ORS to University of Maryland Medical Center

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a gesture of support for local healthcare professionals, Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram Jr. donated DripDrop ORS to the University of Maryland Medical Center. With medical personnel working longer hours to help combat the influx of COVID-19 patients, dehydration is a constant concern. As a medical-grade ORS, DripDrop Hydration provides instant dehydration relief to doctors and nurses on the front lines that don’t have the time to stop, remove their PPE and properly refuel on shift.



“I’m proud to be a part of the Baltimore family, now more than ever” said Mark Ingram Jr. “Thank you to all of our brave healthcare workers who are fighting on the front lines of the COVID crisis. I’m excited to donate DripDrop ORS to local healthcare workers at the University of Maryland Medical Center and provide dehydration relief to our heroes during this difficult time for our community."

The City of Baltimore has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and the University of Maryland Medical System continues to play a leading role in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. From caring for COVID-19 patients to working toward developing vaccines , UMMC staff is working tirelessly to battle the pandemic on a local and national scale.

“We are so very appreciative to Mark Ingram for supporting our frontline health care workers,” said Alison G. Brown, MPH, Interim President, UMMC Downtown Campus and President, UMMC Midtown Campus. “The generosity of our community means so much during these challenging times and inspires our teams to continue being the heroes that they are.”

DripDrop ORS, a transformative, simple product designed to knock out dehydration fast and help save lives, has donated thousands of units of product to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 crisis. Over 350 hospitals in more than 20 states have received DripDrop Hydration donations to date.

Originally developed by Eduardo Dolhun, MD, during a relief mission to provide rapid dehydration relief to children suffering from cholera, DripDrop Hydration has its origins in medicine and is now used by countless doctors and nurses in hospitals around the globe.

“For the last 10 years, DripDrop Hydration has solved dehydration around the world. For the last several months, we have brought relief to nurses and doctors who take care of us here in the US.” said Dr. Dolhun. “Solving any type of dehydration is in our DNA and it has never been more critical than now. Ensuring our national heroes are supported while they conduct critical work during the pandemic is what DripDrop does.”

About DripDrop ORS

DripDrop ORS is the first Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to combine medical standards of rehydration therapy and excellent taste. Our patented scientific formula improves upon international ORS standards, conforming to proven ratios of salts, sugars, potassium, and other ingredients. DripDrop ORS precisely combines all those ingredients to maximize both taste and efficacy; this golden ratio of ingredients means DripDrop ORS absorbs faster and hydrates better than water and other hydration solutions. DripDrop ORS' innovative formula has been adopted early on by an elite group of users including Stanford University Medical Center, The Mayo Clinic, UCSF Medical Center, leading national pharmacies, US Special Forces, Olympians and top-flight athletes. To find a store location or for more information, visit www.dripdrop.com .

