CoreCivic Releases ESG Report Outlining 5-Year Outcomes of Groundbreaking Reentry Commitments

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) released today its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, including the five-year outcomes of unprecedented reentry goals established by the Company in 2014.



"Five years ago I delivered a speech to employees, sharing my reentry vision for CoreCivic," said Damon Hininger, president and chief executive officer. "I am pleased that this report shows how we were able to meet or exceed many of those goals, while making significant progress elsewhere. It provides a transparent look at how we are helping people reintegrate into their communities, and how our efforts are making those communities stronger."

The 40-page document is the Company's second report, following publication of the industry's first ESG Report in 2019. It reviews the impact of CoreCivic's operations on society and the environment, reentry outcomes, human rights, and how the company is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report can be found at www.CoreCivic.com .

Among the noteworthy achievements highlighted in CoreCivic's 2019 ESG Report:

Educational Services - CoreCivic reported 23,328 industry recognized certifications (IRCs), exceeding its goal by two percent. The Company reported 7,338 high school equivalency (HSE) diplomas, falling short of its five-year goal by 2 percent.

Hininger noted that the response to CoreCivic's first ESG Report was positive, particularly as it relates to the Company's Human Rights Commitment. In this second report, CoreCivic explores the Human Rights Risk Assessment conducted in 2019 under the United Nations Guiding Principles reporting framework. The risk assessment is an industry first and helps identify opportunities to improve the protection and promotion of human rights in CoreCivic operations.

The 2019 ESG Report also updates stakeholders on CoreCivic's response to COVID-19 and the steps it has taken thus far to prevent and manage the pandemic in its facilities. Other areas covered by the report include green design and sustainable energy, corporate governance, quality assurance, supplier diversity, charitable giving, ethics, training and employee engagement.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at www.CoreCivic.com .

