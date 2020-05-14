Pure Health Products LLC Update -- Phase I Complete of Production Upgrades/Super Food Production Online

/EIN News/ -- HICKSVILLE, NY, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Can B Corp (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B Corp” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, would like to update shareholders on the Pure Heath Products LLC (“PHP”) Division, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Can B Corp located in Lacey, Washington. PHP is an innovator in the formulation and manufacturing of hemp-derived CBD products containing no THC. PHP’s formulation and manufacturing directly serve our full line of products including tinctures, salves, and gels, as well as a private label service for independent consumer brands.



The Company is pleased to announce it has experienced limited interruption during this challenging COVID-19 pandemic. In accordance with applicable federal and state guidelines, the Company has implemented and prioritized strict social distancing measures, good manufacturing practices, proper sanitization measures, and new manufacturing guidelines. Although several Company customers have experienced business shutdowns during the last few weeks, we are pleased to announce many have resumed business via online ordering and/or initiating new direct shipment orders. Additionally, the Company has recently installed new state-of-the-art, high-speed, automatic bottling and capping equipment and new bulk processing equipment for the production of the Can B Superfood line, which is now available at www.CanBSuperFood.com. This line allows for full in-house formulation and production for our high-quality Superfoods.

We are also pleased to announce that with our new equipment installations, Phase One of upgrading the manufacturing capacity to triple the current capacity is complete. Phase Two is well underway. Phase Two will allow the PHP facility to become GMP compliant and pave the way for an anticipated growth as the country evolves from this COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Phase Two will also encompass the planned vertical integration of PHP as we have just received our second batch of pure isolate from our very own hemp production, Green Grow Farms, which will sustain our production and sales for the months to come.

PHP President Pat Ferro commented, “In spite of the challenges thrust upon us during the pandemic crisis, our team of dedicated research and development specialists have forged ahead with the new product development schedule in-tact and new formulas fully vetted for our Can B superfood lines.” Pat continued, “And I have challenged the Can B Corp sales staff to take on all the business they can sell because we are primed and ready to meet all sales targets.”

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp is a health and wellness company dedicated to delivering the highest quality CBD products, consumer products, and related medical equipment. Products are sold to consumers online, via retailers, marketing partners, events, and through doctors and other medical and health and wellness organizations. Our products are designed, grown, and produced to the highest industry standards. Further, we are committed to serving our customers and marketing partners with not only the best products but the best service and experience in the marketplace, now and in the future.

Can B Corp owns and operates a manufacturing facility under Pure Health Products in Lacey, Washington where all CBD based products are blended and packaged. Can B Corp owns and operates Duramed, Inc., which sells medical supplies and devices. Can B Corp owns and operates NY Hemp Depot and Green Grow Farms, which are licensed to grow and cultivate Hemp in the State of New York.

About Pure Health Products

Pure Health Products, LLC is a leader in the formulation and manufacturing of hemp-derived CBD products. Our team of formulators and chemists have been pioneers and innovators contributing to the evolution of the hemp industry.

We are exacting in our process and adhere to all GMP and ISO 9001 standards. We respect the principle that garbage in equals garbage out. It is with this in mind that we source, grow, and utilize the finest ingredients and process to ensure the best results.

In our state-of-the-art facility, we can private label our existing line of products for your company, or our formulators can custom formulate products designed to address your target market and the goals of your company.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: Canbiola.com or www.CanBCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

