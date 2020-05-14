Pharmacovigilance Market to Hit USD 12.25 Billion by 2027; Rising Consumption of Varied Medicines by Patients to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Pharmacovigilance Market Research Report are Quanticate (U.S), Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (U. S), Cognizant (U.S), Parexel International Corporation (U.S), IQVIA (U.S), ICON plc (Ireland), Bioclinica (U.S), Accenture plc (Ireland), Covance Inc. (U.S) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmacovigilance market size is projected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Initiation of awareness campaigns to disperse information among patients regarding safe medication practices will stimulate market growth, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Service and Software), By Deployment (In-house and Outsource), By End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Prior to its commercial release, a drug has to undergo multiple trial phases and in each phase, its efficacy and safety are rigorously tested. Enhanced access to information has made people more aware about the safety of medicines, especially those given over-the-counter (OTC).





This awareness is further bolstered by the initiatives taken at the local, national, and international level. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Global Patient Safety Challenge a few years ago with the title ‘Medication Without Harm’ to spread awareness among people about safe medication practices and overall medicinal safety standards. Similarly, the Uppsala Monitoring Center in Sweden started a campaign in 2019 focusing on polypharmacy and safe consumption of medication among the geriatric population. Such programs and campaigns will play a key role in boosting the growth of this market in the coming years.

The report states that the market value was at USD 4.84 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Sweeping analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market;

In-depth study of each individual market segment;

Comprehensive evaluation of the market trends, drivers, and restraints; and

Detailed assessment of the regional prospects and competitive dynamics of the market.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Driver

Rapid Spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic to Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak has created an acute global health crisis and various organizations ranging from governments and pharmaceutical companies to academic institutions are racing against time to develop an effective vaccine for the infection. As a consequence, there has been a sudden surge in clinical trials in recent months, which has brought glad tidings for the pharmacovigilance market growth. For example, PGIMER Chandigarh began the clinical trial of Sepsivac, an immunomodulator, on asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in April 2020.

Similarly, a potential vaccine against the coronavirus was developed by the University of Oxford in a span of just 3 months and its first human trial began in the third week of April in the UK. Efficient PV technologies are critical in assessing the adverse effects of vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the need for PV exponentially. Moreover, medical research in the present scenario is also directed towards developing effective therapies for coronavirus patients, which will further bolster the demand for pharmacovigilance services.

Regional Analysis

Robust Healthcare Research Facilities to Augment the Market in North America

Having generated revenue worth USD 1.94 billion in 2019, North America is anticipated to lead the pharmacovigilance market share during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the region’s dominance is the well-established healthcare research infrastructure in the region as well as supportive policy environment for advancements in medicine technologies.

In addition to this, North America also has a large number of PV centers with modern software, which augurs well for the market in the region. In Europe, the market is expected perform impressively owing to the presence of strong regulatory bodies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA) to monitor Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs). The market in Asia-Pacific is foreseen to grow at the fastest pace on account of rising emphasis on efficient assessment of ADRs and Adverse Event (AE).





Competitive Landscape

Strategic Introduction of Advanced PV Tools to Intensify Competition

Development and launch of advanced PV software and service offerings by key market players is likely to play a key role in perpetuating the PV market growth in the forthcoming years. Besides this strategy, companies are also collaborating with each other and ramping up their R&D investment to expand their regional and global presence.

Industry Developments:

September 2019: Bayer Zydus Pharma, the Indian division of the German pharmaceutical giant Bayer, introduced its novel adverse event reporting mechanism, SafeTrack, in Mumbai, marking the importance of the International Patient Safety Day. The tool is designed for convenience and ease-of-use and will be available to the public.





Bayer Zydus Pharma, the Indian division of the German pharmaceutical giant Bayer, introduced its novel adverse event reporting mechanism, SafeTrack, in Mumbai, marking the importance of the International Patient Safety Day. The tool is designed for convenience and ease-of-use and will be available to the public. January 2019: IQVIA, the US-based health information technology specialist, developed a scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) safety platform to meet the increasing drug safety and monitoring challenges encountered by life sciences entities such as pharmaceutical companies. The platform is engineered to allow access to multiple users and across multiple locations.

List of Key Players Covered in the Pharmacovigilance Market Report Include:

Quanticate (U.S)

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (U. S)

Cognizant (U.S)

Parexel International Corporation (U.S)

IQVIA (U.S)

ICON plc (Ireland)

Bioclinica (U.S)

Accenture plc (Ireland)

Covance Inc. (U.S)

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Market Scope Market Segmentation Market Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Trends in Pharmacovigilance Industry Snapshot of Rate of Adverse Drug Reactions – By Key Region/Countries Regulatory Scenario in the Pharmacovigilance Industry Overview of Government Initiatives in Safe Medicine Use Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Service Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment In-house Outsource Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





