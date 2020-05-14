mophie debuts new powerstation wireless XL

universal battery features Qi® wireless input and output; conveniently charges Qi-enabled Apple devices on contact

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today announced the powerstation® wireless XL, available now. Featuring built-in Qi universal wireless input and output, a fast charge USB-C® input and output port, and a Lightning® input, the powerstation wireless XL is designed to conveniently and quickly charge iPhone® and other Apple devices on-the-go.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available here, and a product feature video is available here .

“Rounding out our new powerstation line, the powerstation wireless XL delivers the convenience of wireless charging and fast USB-C charging in one device to meet the portable power needs of Apple customers,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands. “With a high-gloss top surface and metallic perimeter, the powerstation wireless XL is both stylish and functional.”

The mophie powerstation wireless XL provides the iPhone with up to 55 hours of extra use2 as it contains a 10,000mAh battery. Featuring built-in wireless input and output, users can charge any Qi-enabled Apple device on contact, as well as re-charge the powerstation wireless XL through any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. With a fast-charge USB-C PD port that delivers up to 18W output3, iPhone users can get up to a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes4. Using both the USB-C port and wireless charging surface, two devices may be charged simultaneously for portable power whenever it’s needed most.

The powerstation wireless XL features a Lightning input, giving users the ability to quickly recharge the powerstation battery using the same cable that charges their Apple devices. Furthermore, the powerstation wireless XL can be recharged through the USB-C port. Additional features of every mophie powerstation include:

Priority+® Charging – sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation.

– sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation. Integrated LED power indicator – four lights display the charging status and current battery life.

– four lights display the charging status and current battery life. Triple-test certified lithium-polymer batteries – Every battery product is tested at three different stages of production to ensure unmatched output, efficiency and build quality, along with reliable, long-lasting performance.

The powerstation wireless XL completes the mophie lineup of universal power solutions designed to charge all Apple devices, from iPhone to MacBook®5. The powerstation , powerstation plus , and powerstation plus XL charge iPhone at the fastest speed possible, while the powerstation pro and powerstation pro XL offer high-speed USB-C output for charging MacBook Pro, iPad and iPhone.

Pricing & Availability:

The new mophie powerstation wireless XL is available now from mophie.com , apple.com and will be available in Apple stores worldwide for a suggested retail price of $99.95.

For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram , or register at mophie.com/innovation .

1Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Portable Power Packs, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2017- Feb. 2020.

2Hours of battery estimates are calculated using the stated mAh capacity of the powerstation battery and of standard consumer electronics. The number of hours of battery life you receive depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

3Based on component specification.

4Based on a 30-minute charge from 0 percent on an iPhone Xs using a Power Delivery (PD) charger and an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

5Charging cable not included. Customers may use their existing Lightning or USB-C cable, or wireless charging pads to charge the powerstation wireless XL.

mophie, the mophie logo, powerstation, and Priority+ are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, BRAVEN, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementers Forum. Apple, iPhone, Lightning, and MacBook are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Contacts:

Media:

The Brand Amp

Nicole Fait

949-438-1104

nicolef@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

mophie powerstation® wireless XL Featuring built-in Qi universal wireless input and output, a fast charge USB-C® input and output port, and a Lightning® input, the powerstation wireless XL is designed to conveniently and quickly charge iPhone® and other Apple devices on-the-go.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.