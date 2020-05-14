Miami-Dade County Internal Services Department Chooses Accruent’s VFA Assessments and Capital Planning Software

Seeking to Maximize Impact of Capital Budgets to Improve County Facility User Experience

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced that the Facilities and Infrastructure Management Division of Miami-Dade County, the seventh largest county in the United States, has chosen Accruent’s VFA capital planning software and assessment services to extend its facilities condition data capabilities and better inform its capital planning process. Miami-Dade County is the most populous county in the State of Florida and the state’s third largest county in terms of land area. The Internal Services Department (ISD) manages and operates the county’s more than six million square feet of real estate.

Maintenance backlogs impact public facilities across the United States. In 2018, the National Park Service reported that its outstanding maintenance obligations exceed $11.9 billion. In a December 2019 story, the University of California, Davis newspaper reported that the university had deferred maintenance obligations in excess of $1.2 billion. Likewise, cities and counties across the country face deferred maintenance that must be objectively evaluated and prioritized to maximize the impact of limited budgets.

Miami-Dade County’s south Florida location exposes its facilities to heat, humidity and tropical storms, and many of its facilities have been in service for decades. In its effort to ensure the best customer experience for citizens of the county, Miami-Dade County ISD sought to better understand its maintenance backlog and make the most impactful decisions possible based on available funding. To deliver such visibility and informed decisions, the department required a capital planning solution that could provide:

Professional surveys that create initial facility condition assessments of all ISD properties

An information repository to serve as the “single source of truth” on facility condition

Tools for capital planning collaboration across facilities and finance departments

Objective data to justify budget requests

Reports and dashboards to facilitate efficient review and analysis of data

Accruent and VFA were able to deliver the capabilities sought by the county. The selection of VFA software and Accruent’s assessment services will help ISD team deliver:

Full forecasts of all county facility funding needs

Facility condition assessments for each property to assist in decisions on repair or replacement

Improved repair schedules and higher impact of maintenance spend

Forecasts of the remaining useful life of county facilities

Objective data that supports prioritization of facility spending

“With the number facilities operated by ISD and the age of many of those facilities, we needed to develop and apply a body of intelligence that would help us maximize the impact of our funding to provide the best service and experience for our residents,” said Jorge Orol, Manager, Facilities and Infrastructure, Miami-Dade County. “Accruent provides facilities assessments by experienced professionals that will give us an objective baseline to evaluate and software that will help us continue the process of maintaining complete and accurate data in the years to come.”

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment, spanning the breadth of real estate, facilities and physical asset management. Accruent’s VFA software and Kykloud mobile surveying tool are used by customers to manage capital planning for more than eight billion square feet of commercial facility space.

“Ever-tightening budgets, often over periods of years, have made the job of managing a public sector property portfolio very challenging,” added Robert Abdul, Senior Vice President of Industry Strategy, Accruent. “We are pleased to have earned the opportunity to work with Miami-Dade County ISD as they evaluate and manage their facilities portfolio to maximize the impact of public funding.”

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Miami-Dade County

www.miamidade.gov, @miamidadecounty

Miami-Dade County Facilities and Infrastructure Management Division, part of the county’s Internal Services Department, manages and maintains over six million square feet of office space and infrastructure, a complex power distribution grid and two district cooling loops in downtown Miami that feed seven county facilities. Miami-Dade County’s Internal Services Department manages over $330 million in capital projects and provides support to other departments in space planning, engineering, architectural, project management and construction services. In Real Estate Development, the Department manages over 4,700 parcels of County property across 48,000 acres, and acts as the real estate agent on behalf of most County departments.

###

Patrick Lethert Accruent 1-612-465-0731 plethert@accruent.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.