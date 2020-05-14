Canadian Cloud Services Provider Adopts Cloudian Object Storage as Foundation for New Sovereign Cloud Offering

HostedBizz to Provide Customers with Highly Scalable, S3-compatible Storage for Data Protection and Retention

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that HostedBizz, one of Canada’s premier cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers, has launched a new sovereign cloud data protection offering based on Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage platform. The new service, HostedBizz HBS3, will bring the benefits of HyperStore’s limitless scalability, fully native S3 compatibility and advanced security features to HostedBizz’s customers. In addition, HostedBizz will offer HBS3 under a consumption-based pricing model in which customers pay only for the capacity they use each month.



Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, HostedBizz provides an integrated suite of IT infrastructure services including cloud servers, backup, disaster recovery, file sharing, remote desktop services, and private network access through a network of IT partners and resellers.

As it looked to expand its cloud offerings, HostedBizz wanted to ensure it had the best object storage platform. After conducting an extensive review of multiple vendors’ solutions, the company selected HyperStore as the foundation for its HBS3 service solution.

“To guarantee our customers a sovereign and trusted solution for data protection and long-term retention, we thoroughly evaluated Cloudian and concluded it was the best solution to fit the needs of our customers, including scalable capacity, multi-tenancy, and affordability,” said Jim Stechyson, co-founder at HostedBizz.

Specifically designed for cloud infrastructures, HostedBizz HBS3 will offer a range of HyperStore-based benefits, including:

Modular and limitless scalability, enabling users to start small and grow to an exabyte of storage capacity without interruption.

Fully native S3 compatibility, ensuring seamless integration with the expanding ecosystem of S3-based applications and archive solutions.

Advanced security features, including the ability to make backup copies immutable for protection against ransomware attacks.

Proven interoperability with Veeam and other vendor platforms for data protection, archiving and cloud tiering.

Integrated management tools to enhance control, monitoring and billing.

Multi-tenancy to provide users with secure, self-managed storage within a shared platform.

Geo-redundancy across multiple data centers in Canada.

Support for SMB/NFS storage services.

Cost savings of up to 70% compared to traditional disk and tape-based storage systems.

“Leading cloud providers like HostedBizz are seeing the opportunity to enhance their data storage and protection offerings to meet customers’ evolving needs,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “We look forward to partnering with HostedBizz to deliver higher value-add services to their customer base and help them further grow their business.”

