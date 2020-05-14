Chef Anthony Talahuron, No Bake and Healthy Truffles for Everyone!

Chef Anthony Talahuron - Chocolate Truffles

RAINBOW, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CALLING all chocolate lovers! No-bake and guilt-free truffles are now available in Rainbow City.

Inspired by all the chocolate books and impressed by the variety of chocolates at Chocolate Fairs, Chef Anthony Talahuron is starting to make her dream of being a chocolatier come true. He has thought of making delectable yet healthy chocolate that is perfect for Christmas. Hence, the birth of The Talahuron truffles that she just launched last month.

Chef Anthony Talahuron truffles are in two flavors— dark chocolate and peanut butter.

Each bite offers a full sensory experience and has the right balance of sweetness and bitterness. The chocolate itself gives unique flavor combos as it literally melts inside your mouth while you get to taste the chia and flax seeds.

In case you are worried about how much calories you would get after eating it, here’s the list of her ingredients: rolled oats, ganache (chocolate or peanut butter), chocolate chips, binder, flax seeds, chia, fenugreek, and brewer’s yeast. And yes, it is definitely good for lactating moms (like me).

After coating and placing it to a chill, she tops the truffles with almonds (for peanut butter flavor) and melted white chocolate or sprinkles (for dark chocolate flavor).

You can checkout Chief Talahurons Linkedin Profile to Reach out to him directly.

https://linkedin.com/in/al-talahuron-4b75211a9



