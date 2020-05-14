There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,012 in the last 365 days.

Surface Oncology to Present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that data from the Phase 1 study of SRF231, a fully human, high-affinity anti-CD47 antibody, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Annual Meeting, to be held virtually May 29-31.

A summary is provided below; the full poster will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the presentation.

Presentation Type: e-poster (Abstract: 3064 / Poster: 128)
Title: Results of a first-in-human Phase 1 study of SRF231, a fully human, high-affinity anti-CD47 antibody
Lead Author: Amita Patnaik
Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

In 2018, Surface Oncology deprioritized the SRF231 clinical program and is concluding its Phase 1 study.

About Surface Oncology:
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting CD112R) or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Matt Lane
matt@gilmartinir.com
617-901-7698

Media
Tom Donovan
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857-559-3397

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.