Autolus Therapeutics to Present New Data on AUTO3 during the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program

Conference Call and Webcast to Be Held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 8:30 am EDT / 1:30 pm BST

LONDON, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced an oral presentation related to its AUTO3 program, the company’s CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the Alexander study, a Phase 1/2 study in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), during the Annual Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 (ASCO20) Virtual Scientific Program beginning May 29. The data to be presented will expand on the positive data presented at the EHA-EBMT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting in January 2020.

Oral Presentation Title: Phase I Alexander study of AUTO3, the first CD19/22 dual targeting CAR T cell therapy, with pembrolizumab in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) DLBCL

Oral Abstract Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Abstract: 8001

Date & Time: Hematologic Malignancies forms part of a Highlights Session on Saturday, May 30 at 11:30 Am ET. Video and slide presentations will be available on demand on the ASCO conference website beginning Friday, May 29 at 8:00 AM EDT and will remain available for 180 days.

Presenter: Dr. Aravind Ramakrishnan, Medical Director, Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program, Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Center at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center

Investor call on Monday June 1, 2020

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am EDT/1:30 pm BST to discuss the ASCO data. To listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, please go to: https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events .

The call may also be accessed by dialing (866) 679-5407 for U.S. and Canada callers or (409) 217-8320 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4880556. After the conference call, a replay will be available for one week. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 for U.S. and Canada callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please reference conference ID 4880556.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

About AUTO3

AUTO3 is a programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity. By simultaneously targeting two B cell antigens, AUTO3 is designed to minimize relapse due to single antigen loss in patients with B cell malignancies. AUTO3 is currently being tested in diffuse large B cell lymphoma in the ALEXANDER clinical trial.

