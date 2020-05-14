Creed announces support for World Food Programme’s COVID-19 response

The Minister of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, today announced the full early payment of Ireland's 2020 core contribution to the World Food Programme (WFP) of €23 million.

Minister Creed said that, “Arising from the recent request for donors to support the WFP response to COVID-19, this €0.7m contribution will help WFP to maintain its regular food assistance programmes to the people they are already supporting, while scaling up their response to the pandemic emergency. This completes Ireland’s 2020 contribution of €23m to WFP.”

Executive Director of WFP, Mr. David Beasley said that, “The World Food Programme is grateful to the Government of Ireland for the early confirmation of its annual contribution and we appreciate the fact that this is flexible funding we can use where we need it most. WFP enjoys a strong partnership with Ireland and we look forward to continuing our work together to combat global hunger during these difficult circumstances”.

UN World Food Programme (WFP)

WFP is a United Nations organisation responsible for the delivery of food assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world, partnering with other United Nations agencies, international organizations, nongovernmental organizations, civil society and the private sector to enable people, communities and countries to meet their own food needs. WFP is the largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide and is funded exclusively from voluntary contributions.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement (2019-2021) between Ireland and World Food Programme commits a contribution of €70m from Ireland to WFP over that period, subject to annual budget appropriations by Dáil Éireann. In addition to DAFM’s core funding of WFP, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade also provides funding to WFP for crisis programmes in specific countries and regions.

