Iran: Resistance Units, supporters of MEK post banners promoting the resistance leadership's messages to Iranian people

It is time to rise and rebel to break the chains and free the prisoners

PARIS, FRANCE, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, the Resistance Units and youth supporting the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK / PMOI) posted messages of the Iranian Resistance leadership, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, leader of the Iranian Resistance, expressing solidarity with Coronavirus patients, and calling for protest and revolt as the only way to rid Coronavirus and Mullah's virus, as well as stressing the need to release all prisoners.

The activities were carried out in Tehran and other cities such as Shiraz, Gorgan, Qom, Ramsar, Shahrekord, Sari, Zahedan, Bojnourd, Langrud, Kashan, Tonekabon, Semnan, Borujen, Babolsar, Andimeshk, Behbahan, Omidieh, Gachsaran, Qazvin, Arak, and Karaj.

These slogans included, "The army of the hungry, onward to rebellion and uprising," "It is time to rise, and revolt to break the chains and to release the prisoners," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to protesters for freedom, the Iranian people will fight against Coronavirus and the mullahs and will prevail." "The end of the repression and misery caused by the religious dictatorship is imminent," "The choice of Iran's valiant children: Khamenei and his regime must be overthrown," "The only way to deal with this regime is to show a firm, and decisive answer," "Massoud Rajavi: Lives lost due to Coronavirus point to the countdown for, regime's demise," "The main reason for the nation's loss of lives is the regime," "We will fight both the Coronavirus and the monster which is the ruling theocracy," and "The political prisoners must be freed."

May 13, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

