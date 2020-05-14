Iran: Resistance Units, supporters of MEK post banners promoting the resistance leadership's messages to Iranian people

Supporters of MEK post banners promoting the resistance leadership's call

It is time to rise and rebel to break the chains and free the prisoners

PARIS, FRANCE, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent days, the Resistance Units and youth supporting the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK / PMOI) posted messages of the Iranian Resistance leadership, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, leader of the Iranian Resistance, expressing solidarity with Coronavirus patients, and calling for protest and revolt as the only way to rid Coronavirus and Mullah's virus, as well as stressing the need to release all prisoners.

The activities were carried out in Tehran and other cities such as Shiraz, Gorgan, Qom, Ramsar, Shahrekord, Sari, Zahedan, Bojnourd, Langrud, Kashan, Tonekabon, Semnan, Borujen, Babolsar, Andimeshk, Behbahan, Omidieh, Gachsaran, Qazvin, Arak, and Karaj.

These slogans included, "The army of the hungry, onward to rebellion and uprising," "It is time to rise, and revolt to break the chains and to release the prisoners," "Maryam Rajavi: Hail to protesters for freedom, the Iranian people will fight against Coronavirus and the mullahs and will prevail." "The end of the repression and misery caused by the religious dictatorship is imminent," "The choice of Iran's valiant children: Khamenei and his regime must be overthrown," "The only way to deal with this regime is to show a firm, and decisive answer," "Massoud Rajavi: Lives lost due to Coronavirus point to the countdown for, regime's demise," "The main reason for the nation's loss of lives is the regime," "We will fight both the Coronavirus and the monster which is the ruling theocracy," and "The political prisoners must be freed."

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

May 13, 2020



