Pasha Brands Announces Name Change

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasha Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Pasha”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) announces that pursuant to a directors’ resolution, it will change its name to BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. There will be no change to the symbol, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “CRFT” on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in Pasha’s name and it is anticipated that the common shares will begin trading under the new name on or about Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The CUSIP number assigned to Pasha’s shares following the name change is 07335D102 (ISIN: CA07335D1024). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.



For further information please contact Matthew Watters, Director, at (604) 687-2038.

About Pasha Brands

Based in British Columbia, Pasha is both North America’s largest network and aggregator of craft cannabis and Canada’s only prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in the culture and made up by the people that created the original cannabis industry. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada. Pasha, and its subsidiary BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd, assists micro cultivation farmers in bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada by assisting them in both gaining access to licensing but also through its proprietary quality assurance and testing platform known as Craft Labs™, a proprietary platform bringing quality assurance to the craft industry, BC Craft Supply is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD1".

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pasha disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



