Mawer Investment Management Ltd. announces risk rating changes to several mutual funds

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) (www.mawer.com) announced today the following risk rating changes for 12 of its mutual funds:



Mawer Fund Current Rating New Rating Direction of Change Mawer Canadian Bond Fund Low to medium Low Lower Mawer Global Bond Fund Medium Low to medium Lower Mawer Balanced Fund Medium Low to medium Lower Mawer Tax Effective Balanced Fund Medium Low to medium Lower Mawer Global Balanced Fund Medium Low to medium Lower Mawer Canadian Equity Fund Medium to high Medium Lower Mawer New Canada Fund High Medium to high Lower Mawer U.S. Equity Fund Medium to high Medium Lower Mawer International Equity Fund Medium to high Medium Lower Mawer Global Small Cap Fund High Medium to high Lower Mawer Global Equity Fund Medium to high Medium Lower Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund High Medium to high Lower

These changes will become effective on May 14, 2020 and will be reflected in the funds’ simplified prospectus and fund facts, which will be filed on about May 20, 2020.

Mawer reviews the risk rating for each fund at minimum on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. The above noted changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Mawer uses the investment risk classification methodology in National Instrument 81-102—Investment Funds.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years across all major asset classes. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Mawer Mutual Funds do not have trailing commissions. If you purchase units of the Mawer Mutual Funds through a third-party dealer, you may be subject to commissions or additional sales charges. Please contact your dealer for more information.

For more information:

Allison Webb

Chief Marketing Officer

+1 403 776 1124

awebb@mawer.com



