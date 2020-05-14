Cambium Learning Wins Four Awards at The EdTech Awards 2020

Winner of more awards than any other K–12 company, Cambium also receives 11 finalist nods across eight categories.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning ® Group , a leading educational solutions and services company committed to helping all students reach their full potential, announced today that two of its K–12 businesses—Learning A-Z® and Voyager Sopris Learning®—have been recognized by The EdTech Awards 2020 with four wins in the following categories:

Through The EdTech Awards, EdTech Digest recognizes people and organizations for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology. Three Cambium K–12 businesses—Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning—received 11 finalist mentions across eight curriculum and technology categories, including:

“As the largest recognition program in education technology, it’s a special honor to receive four awards across such a diverse range of categories,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning. “Dynamic technology is foundational to our DNA at Cambium and recognition like this is an encouraging sign that we’re making a meaningful difference for teachers and students.”

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest Victor Rivero said, “A very big congratulations to the finalists and winners of The EdTech Awards 2020! To those moving students forward across K–12, higher education, and workforce learning—in these unprecedented times we hope this recognition brings you some much-deserved joy and light to help see you through.”

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning ® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z ® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning ® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning ® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz ® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

Media Contact

John Jorgenson

CMO, Cambium Learning Group

Cell: 520-204-2452

john.jorgenson@cambiumlearning.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.