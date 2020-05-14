Holly Wells of Eye Love Nature to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HollyWells4

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented response to COVID-19 has given us all an opportunity to rebuild the world. It should be evident, now more than ever, that there is no line of demarcation between us and the world we inhabit. We have to embrace change, because it's here now. The question we each must ask ourselves is “How are we answering this wake-up call?”

Holly Wells is a Woman Making a Difference in America. Wells is the founder of Eye Love Nature, an open-source non-profit organization dedicated to sharing effective practices for sustainable living.

“Eye Love Nature is all about reconciling our professional values with our personal values,” says Wells. “I believe in aligning with nature as a strategic partner. Connecting to nature inspires us to realize how integrated and connected we are to everyone and everything.”

Wells has been practicing personal growth and self-mastery throughout her career. She is putting the finishing touches on her new eBook Wake Up World!! available on Eye Love Nature. Wake Up World!! offers seven lessons, seven songs to self-mastery.

“Whenever I truly learned a lesson, I often realized I had associated this message with a particular song,” says Wells. “This is an opportunity for a global Awakening. It's a core message of wake up world. We learn through awareness & repetition. I suggest going along with the humor of life and wherever that energy takes you.

For Wells, each song is a step. Foremost among them for Wells is “Trust.”

“Where it circles back around for me is Trust,” says Wells. “This is one of my hot button triggers, but once you get on the other side of your lesson, you will also realize the pain was worth it. Sometimes exploring the dark side of an issue reinforces the positive aspects of it. That's why I believe in collaboration. I’m convinced it reinforces invention and solution adoption; and I'm certainly ready for positive change. Wake up world!!”

Close Up Radio will feature Holly Wells in an interview with Jim Masters on May 15th and May 29th at 3pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn June 5th at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Eye Love Nature, visit www.eyelovenature.com



