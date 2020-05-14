Electric Vehicle Component Market in India to Grow With More Than 22.1% CAGR in Near Future: P&S Intelligence

Indian Electric Vehicle Component Market Research Report: Two-Wheeler (Scooters, Motorcycle), Three-Wheeler (E-Rickshaw, E-Auto, Retrofitted Rickshaw), Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cost of the various components that go into manufacturing an electrically powered automobile is continuously reducing, as a result of economies of scale. For instance, the battery price is expected to fall by more than 30% between 2018 and 2025, thus making electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable.



During the same period, a 24%, 23%, 60%, 9% 6.5%, 8.6%, 8.5%, and 21% drop is predicted in the prices of motors, controllers, electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), thermal management systems, power distribution modules (PDMs), vehicle interface control modules (VCIMs), high-voltage cables, and DC–DC converters, respectively. As a result, the Indian electric vehicle component market , which reached $536.1 million in 2019, would advance at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

Passenger Car Category To Witness Fastest Growth during 2020–2030

The fastest growth in the Indian electric vehicle component market is predicted to be experienced by the passenger car category during the forecast period, due to the swelling numbers of such automobiles in the fleet of shared mobility firms, as a result of the continued efforts of the government and such companies for transitioning toward clean transportation.

In 2019, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) bifurcation held larger share in the Indian electric vehicle component market for two-wheelers. This is because, currently, the purchase rate of such automobiles is higher than the part replacement rate, which is why OEMs generate higher demand for two-wheeler components.

The Indian electric vehicle component market for three-wheelers was led by the e-rickshaw classification during the historical period (2014–2019), on account of the burgeoning number of such vehicles in the major cities. E-rickshaws are not only easier to operate than pedal-based rickshaws, but also more cost-effective than auto-rickshaws, which is why their numbers on the roads are rising fast.

Till 2030, the highest CAGR, of 61.7%, would be displayed by the battery management system (BMS) category, in the Indian electric vehicle component market for passenger car battery packs in India. This is because a BMS protects the battery pack, which is the most crucial and expensive component of an electric car, from damage, by making sure it is not operated beyond its safe functional area. Apart from managing and controlling its operations, a BMS also notifies car owners of the current battery status, which is why its integration is swiftly surging in electric cars.

Delhi was the largest Indian electric vehicle component market for commercial vehicles during the historical period, owing to the high pollution levels in the city, which have steadily raised the number of electric buses and trucks in the city in the last few years.

Different states dominate the Indian electric vehicle component market for different vehicles in India, on account of the different demographics, regulatory scenario, and level of urbanization. For instance, while Uttar Pradesh has been the largest procurer of EV parts, it has primarily been because of the high penetration of electric three- and two-wheelers. Similarly, Delhi is home to the largest electric commercial vehicle fleet, whereas Maharashtra has the highest number of electric passenger cars in operation.

Market Competitive Landscape Is Characterized by Partnerships

In recent years, partnerships have come to shape the competition in the Indian electric vehicle component market, as part manufacturers are using such collaborations to increase their presence in the industry.

For instance, in January 2019, Panasonic Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. established a joint venture, with Toyota holding 51% of the stakes. The JV will be used to supply lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries for the EVs being manufactured by Toyota, with Panasonic hoping to expand its influence in the EV component niche of the county.

On similar lines, in April 2017, Suzuki Motor Corporation announced plans to construct an electric car battery manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, as part of a JV with DENSO CORP. and Toshiba Corporation. This $180 million plant will produce Li-ion batteries, primarily for Suzuki’s full-electric and hybrid-electric cars, but the energy storage devices will be provided to other automakers as well.

Major Indian electric vehicle component market players include Exide Industries Ltd., Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Sparco Batteries Pvt. Ltd., Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORP., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., and CY International.

