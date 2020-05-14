Fariba Rahimi launches a new brand. Profits to build schools and hospitals in Africa

Fariba Rahimi Super Model Africa Aid

Norwegian supermodel turns her focus to humanitarian relief to help those affected by crisis.

OSLO, NORWAY, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fariba Rahimi , supermodel, businesswoman and now humanitarian has expressed her concerns and dire need to help impoverished people in Africa. She will aim to do this by launching a new brand of which the profits will be donated to help build schools and hospitals.Amid recent relief efforts phased out by the World Health Organization and national governments, the need to aid in less developed economies have pushed many NGO and NPOs to assist in any way possible. In a recent press release, Rahimi stated how proud she is of how quickly the Norwegian government acted to help curb the spread of the virus. Rahimi, who was born in Iran, has managed to use her influence to support and reach out to those in more serious situations.Rahimi will soon launch a new brand campaign that will raise funds to build schools and hospitals in Africa. She feels that while the west is pre-occupied with COVID-19, that indeed the continent of Africa has always faced issues with famine, disease, wars and ethnic cleansing and poverty: all representing longer term problems that causes much hardship. Africa might see a steep rise in coronavirus infections, as basic health care systems and services aren’t always prepared and well-quipped. As the owner of real estate and construction maintenance companies in Norway have Rahimi said that; “Although the economy may take some time to recover, stricter measures and more resilient citizens will help ensure that the economy can shortly be opened again.” As economic problems are already being seen in many developed nations, Rahimi has shared a positive attitude that challenging times will show the true character of each person. ( Visit her online shop here for future updates)The benefits brought forth by initiatives like these, by Rahimi, will not only help those who need it the most; but will also become a bridge for more efficient relief efforts. The global pandemic is not the only crises African citizens have to endure, as limited educational facilities for children and adults are scarce. Although many countries do have well-equipped schools and universities, there is still a greater need in Sub-Saharan countries. “It’s no secret that many governments still struggle to deliver access to clean water, food and other basic needs for the people,” says Rahimi.Localized efforts by national governments have been making an impact in poorer communities, but unfortunately, the greater need outweighs the supply. In a recent publication, Rahimi stated clearly, “donating whatever is possible in any way can already help so many others.” She feels that humanitarian relief efforts are now more important than ever, to ensure the establishment of well-organized institutions.Her humanitarian efforts will mainly focus on working as a liaison and donor to many hospital projects in Africa. Rahimi has clearly seen the need of the less fortunate and feels that whatever can be donated is already a step closer to finding solutions. More work and efforts are needed to help find viable solutions for economic and social problems that are a constant battle for these African nations.It’s no surprise that people in Rahimi’s position are jumping to the opportunity to help, as their influence can reach millions of people. Rahimi already has a big fan basis, and her followers on various social media platforms can help her raise more awareness for her new campaign. She doesn’t shy away from any challenge and has already seen big success with her own companies. Her companies have over 40 employees, and Rahimi’s success in management will give her an advantage in launching aid campaigns.Rahimi is a true testament of the strides humanity can endure during challenging times. Her dedication to helping those in need shows that there is no limit to what a person of her stature can’t accomplish. The empowerment humanitarian relief can bring into a community will help push more people to become citizens of the world, even during self-isolation and lockdowns.For more information or inquiries: Fariba Rahimi - Official Website



