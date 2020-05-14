Global Gluten Free Food Market Growth Rate, 2023

Gluten Free Food Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gluten-free food market is expected to grow from $4.97 billion in 2019 and to $5.07 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.08%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $6.43 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 8.25%. The increasing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases is expected to contribute to higher demand for gluten-free food products. However, the high cost associated with gluten-free products in comparison with the gluten-containing products is anticipated to limit the growth of the market over the coming years.

Gluten is a group of proteins found in various grains including barley, wheat, and rye. Gluten-free food items are consumed mostly by people with celiac disease or are allergic to gluten. Gluten-free food comprises fruit & vegetable, meat, fish, potatoes, rice, lentils, and others. The benefits associated with the consumption of gluten free food include weight loss, increased energy, and improved health.

The global gluten free food market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Bakery Products; Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives; Meats/Meats Alternatives; Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads; Desserts & Ice Creams; Prepared Foods; Pasta and Rice; Others .

By Distribution Channel: Conventional Retailers; Natural Sales Channels.

By Geography: The global gluten free food market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American gluten free food market accounts for the largest share in the global gluten free food market.

Trends In The Gluten Free Food Market

The need for gluten free products is driving innovation across food industry, especially in the bakery sector. In November 2018, Veripan, specialist in food products, announced the launch of “breakthrough” all-purpose flour mix for gluten-free baking. This is a completely natural solution discovered to create gluten free bakery products while avoiding crumbly textures, dryness, and off-flavors.

Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gluten free food market overviews, analyzes and forecasts gluten free food market size and growth for the global gluten free food market, gluten free food market share, gluten free food market players, gluten free food market size, gluten free food market segments and geographies, gluten free food market trends, gluten free food market drivers and gluten free food market restraints, gluten free food market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Gluten Free Food Market Organizations Covered: Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills, Inc, Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Mondelez International Inc., Wessanen, Valeo Foods Group Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, gluten free food market customer information, gluten free food market product/service analysis – product examples, gluten free food market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global gluten free food market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

