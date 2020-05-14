Blackhawk’s Investee NuWave Foods Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement With EnWave Corporate

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE: BLR; Franfurt:0JJ; US-OTC: BLRZF) (the “Corporation” or “Blackhawk”), is pleased to provide a corporate update on its latest investment NuWave Foods Inc. (“Nu Wave”). NuWave recently signed a “Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement” (“TELOA”) with EnWave Corporation (“EnWave”) (TSX.V:ENW). During the term of the TELOA, NuWave will have full access to EnWave’s patented drying technology and access to their food engineers for product development and technology evaluation purposes. In addition, NuWave has the option to license EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) technology for donuts and fritters in North America. REV™ equipment is expected to arrive at NuWave’s Edmonton facility in the coming weeks.



"This is a huge leap forward,” said Frederick Pels CEO of Blackhawk. “Access to EnWave’s proven equipment for the dehydration of baked goods will allow NuWave to rapidly expand its product line through collaborative product development. We couldn't be more excited to be working with the amazing team at EnWave, and the timing of this agreement could not be more important. Amid the growing threat of COVID-19, people all over North America have been scrambling to stock their pantries with limited options available. NuWave is positioned to bring high quality, shelf stable baked goods to the marketplace at a time when it's needed the most. With EnWave’s technology and NuWave's quality products and methods, we are able to keep food preservative free and get it to the market quickly. We look forward to growing with NuWave as they create products designed for the world's rapidly changing needs. "

About NuWave Foods Inc

NuWave Foods is a fully licenced commercial kitchen and baked goods manufacturer located in Edmonton, Alberta. Nu Wave has a process to create a shelf stable baked product, without the use of any preservatives. This can be applied to virtually any baked good. Given the current world climate, demand for products with shelf stability has skyrocketed. Using Nu Wave’s considerable contacts in the food industry across North America, Nu Wave is positioned to quickly be a leader in this rapidly growing space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect the development and marketing of products by NuWave. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.



