Orange Launches First RCS Content Agent in Africa, Transforming How Users Experience Orange Services

Orange Célébrité service over RCS

Orange Célébrité, offered in partnership with Kirusa, is introduced in Cameroon, enabling its subscribers in Cameroon to experience video content via RCS

Orange Célébrité service over the RCS channel in Cameroon is a unique content service introduced by Orange, enabling users to experience the rich media capabilities of RCS Business Messaging” — Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, Chairman and, CEO of Kirusa

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, in partnership with Kirusa, a global leader in messaging and voice solutions over data networks, today announced the launch of the Orange Célébrité service over RCS (Rich Communication Services), starting with its subscribers in Cameroon. An exclusive celebrity-fan engagement service, Orange Célébrité brings celebrities and fans together, intensifying and deepening celebrity-fan interactions. So far, this service was offered to Orange subscribers over the SMS and Voice channels. With this launch, Cameroonians can access Orange Célébrité over RCS, a new and innovative channel to receive video and picture messages from their favourite Celebrities.Touted as the next-generation native messaging evolution, RCS is an update to SMS, offering features for enhanced smartphone messaging such as high-resolution photo & video sharing, location sharing, group chats, read receipts, etc., all of which was not available on SMS. Orange has launched RCS in thirteen countries, and Orange Cameroon becomes the first telecom operator in Africa to commercially launch its own video content service using an RCS bot. This launch not only transforms how users experience Orange Célébrité, receiving videos, pictures and audio messages from their favorite Cameroonian and African Celebrities instantly on RCS; but also exemplifies how different Orange services can offer improved user experiences in the future using RCS. As a promotional offer to introduce users to the experience of RCS Business Messaging, the Orange Célébrité RCS bot will be available free of charge to Orange subscribers in Cameroon until December 31, 2020.“We are delighted to announce the launch of Orange Célébrité in Cameroon using an RCS Business Messaging agent, in partnership with Kirusa. This launch is an example of our focus to continuously improve user experience, and how Orange has been a pioneer in adopting and offering the latest and most innovative technology solutions for its mobile subscribers in Africa. The RCS bots will provide interactive and richer user experiences, innovative offerings and instant communication in the native messaging platform of our subscribers,” said Yves Huster KOM, Marketing & Communications Director, Orange Cameroon.Fatiha GERMAIN, Digital Contents & Delivery Support Director, Orange Group said, "We are happy to partner with Kirusa and to offer our subscribers in Cameroon the experience of RCS for Orange Célébrité. Through this launch, Orange is accelerating the adoption of RCS and showcasing how RCS can amplify communication and user experience. Enhancing our subscribers experience with innovation is of utmost importance for us. With the support of Kirusa, we have been able to provide the Orange Célébrité service over RCS with an impressive go-to-market strategy and are hoping that this launch will serve as a use case for further development."Expressing similar thoughts, Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Kirusa said, “We are excited for the launch of Orange Célébrité service over the RCS channel in Cameroon. This is a unique content service introduced by Orange, leveraging the messaging experience users love, without the need to download yet another app. Now, Orange subscribers from Cameroon can experience the rich media capabilities of RCS Business Messaging.”Orange Célébrité, running on the Kirusa Channels platform, enables celebrities to share their special moments, tips, motivational messages and updates with their fans in their own voice and videos every day. The celebrity updates are delivered instantly to the mobile phones of, who can listen, like and comment to these messages. Orange Célébrité service is currently available to Orange subscribers in Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, DRC, Madagascar, Niger and Senegal. More than 1.5 million people are engaging directly with local African celebrities via Orange Célébrité service every day.About OrangeOrange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 88,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 209 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.About KirusaKirusa is reimagining messaging and voice in the data era. Embracing the paradigm shift in enterprise messaging, we are helping enterprises plan and implement IP messaging strategies that create exciting possibilities for customer engagement. Kirusa’s technology and connectivity to OTT messaging platforms and RCS providers and carriers, including Google, enables carriers to monetize RBM and enables enterprises to build and deploy chatbots to have conversations with their customers with rich media, natural language processing, and machine learning. Kirusa’s solutions include Dotgo, an RCS bot directory and partner portal; Kirusa Konnect™, an omnichannel Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for enterprises that helps bolster brand-customer engagement with chatbots, IP messaging, SMS and voice; InstaVoice, a unique call completion solution that provides visual voicemails and missed calls, and helps mobile carriers monetize missed calls in their networks; and Kirusa Channels, a platform that allows fans to connect with their favorite celebrities. Thousands of enterprises and over a hundred million users benefit from our solutions. Kirusa has partnerships with over fifty mobile carriers and is also a Google Jibe Messaging partner. Kirusa’s solutions are built on its patented technology and highly reliable, scalable multimodal and cloud platforms, which manage over 3 billion transactions and over 100 million active users every month. Headquartered in New Jersey and led by an experienced team of mobile technologists, Kirusa has offices in three continents. For more information, visit www.kirusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.