NAEBA launches new online course for agents exclusively serving the interests of home buyers.

NAEBA members can earn the Certified Exclusive Buyers Agent (CEBA®) designation while at home.

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Arizona, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is helping reach members where they are, which is right now, at home. NAEBA recognizes that now is a great time for members to work on advancing their skills and their knowledge while they prepare for shelter-in-place restrictions to be lifted. The new CEBA® online course is available to all NAEBA members and is part of the requirements to earn the CEBA® designation.

Exclusive Buyer Agents provide exclusive fiduciary duties to home buyers. NAEBA members avoid the conflict of interests that arise when the same firm attempts to represent both buyers and sellers. The CEBA® course focuses on all aspects of this unique responsibility and helps those taking the course to hone their knowledge in this area.

“We are excited to debut the online course v 2.0 as the official certification course for NAEBA's CEBA® and CEBA®-M Designation Programs,” says Lora Cusumano, a member of the program committee leading the online course development. “This 12-hour structured course satisfies the educational component to earn the designation. Even for those not yet qualified for the designation, it is an excellent learning opportunity.”

Certified Exclusive Buyer Agent (CEBA®) online course v 2.0 is the official certification course of NAEBA, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents. Available for the first time in an online format, the course is presented in 10 modules covering the fundamental principles and best practices of Exclusive Buyer Agents. Each module includes a short quiz and glossary definitions of key terms. Upon successful completion of course work and final exam, a NAEBA member in good standing that meets all other CEBA® certification requirements will be eligible to apply for NAEBA’s official CEBA® Designation and then the CEBA®-M (CEBA -Master) Designation.

Obtaining the CEBA® and CEBA ® -M (Master) designations will not only take NAEBA members to a new level, but will give consumers and peers a way to recognize a member with superior proficiency in buyer representation of real estate.

To learn more about National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, visit https://naeba.org/about-naeba

The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is an independent alliance of real estate professionals who provide client-level services to home buyers only and whose real estate companies do not accept seller-property listings. The members of this Association adhere to a strict code of professional ethics and professional standards which guide them in serving their buyer-clients.

Beverly Babb National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents 888.623.2299 bbabb@naeba.infp



