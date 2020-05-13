Align Technology Announces That Its 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders Will Be Held At 1 P.M. Pacific Daylight Time On May 20, 2020 In A Virtual-Only Format

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced that due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, officers, directors and their families, the time and location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to 1:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time and the location has been changed to a virtual-only format.



Previously, the Company announced that the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. However, instead of taking place at 10:00 a.m. PDT at the Company's corporate headquarters located at 2820 Orchard Parkway, San Jose, CA 95134, the Annual Meeting will now be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Moreover, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but instead will only be able to attend virtually.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on March 25, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting provided by the stockholder’s bank, broker or nominee.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders will need to register at http://www.viewproxy.com/aligntech/2020/ and enter certain information, including their name, phone number and email address. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

Whether or not they plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, stockholders are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Annual Meeting proxy materials. The proxy card previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in time and format but should continue to be used by stockholders to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed as additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com .

Align Technology Zeno Group Madelyn Homick Sarah Johnson (408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201 mhomick@aligntech.com sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.