Home Learning Fun with Virtual Arts Activities from The Palm Beaches

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families settle into virtual home learning schedules and summer approaches, it’s important to keep kids interested in learning and expressing their creativity. Whether enjoying an at-home art class or DIY science project, education should be engaging, especially with students looking for connection with classmates amidst school closures.
During these challenging times, the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the region’s cultural institutions are still providing ways for families to enjoy unique, engaging virtual experiences.
Please see below for a sampling and view the full list on palmbeachculture.com or visit the Cultural Council’s online events calendar.
- Boca Museum of Art: Experience #BocaMuseumatHome with online activities and tips on social media to Keep Kids Smart with Art.
- Center for Creative Education: The center is offering virtual creativity offerings for students of all ages, including live art classes and activities.
- Lion Country Safari: Experience the wonder of the safari by taking a virtual field trip to see animals and follow their daily activities, from feeding to enrichment, on Facebook.
- Loggerhead Marinelife Center: Learn about sea turtle conservation and rehabilitation via the Live Turtle Cam and virtual learning experiences on Facebook (weekdays, 2 p.m. EST; weekends, 11 a.m. EST)
- Norton Museum of Art: Create your own Jackson Pollock-inspired action painting and more with #NortonFromHome activities.
- Palm Beach Zoo: Experience the zoo from your living room and learn about animal conservation through virtual activities and PBZ-TV, a weekday video series posted on Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m.
- Schoolhouse Children’s Museum & Learning Center: For some extra reading time and hands-on science activities, enjoy Storytime Live on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. EST or Museum Fun at Home on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. EST via Facebook.
-
South Florida Science Center & Aquarium: Check out the virtual science fair, as well as lessons and DIY home science projects and demonstrations on Facebook:
- Facebook Live Aquarium Programs (Wednesdays, 12 p.m. EST)
- Facebook Live Science Demos and Lessons (Fridays, 3 p.m. EST)
- Science “Shorts” and DIY Science Experiments (Thursdays, 2 p.m. EST)
- Future Scientist Storytime (Tuesdays, 9 a.m. EST)
- Live Marine Biology Lessons
For more information on the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and a full list of Virtual Cultural Experiences, Tours & Classes, please see here or visit the Cultural Council’s online events calendar.
About Florida’s Cultural Capital®
The Palm Beaches is a collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, with 47 miles of pristine Atlantic Ocean beaches and sophisticated art and culture. The destination has more than 200 cultural organizations that produce 42,000 events, exhibitions and performances annually.
The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, custom itineraries and enhanced access to local events, talent and venues.
