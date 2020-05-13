OHM ADVISORS Supports Students Through Annual Diversity Scholarship Program

OHM Advisors proudly presents 2020 diversity scholarship winners

Recipients are women, minorities studying STEM fields

OHM Advisors encourages interest in the AEC industry in diverse students. We're proud to invest today to help create tomorrow’s most innovative problem-solving teams for the benefit of us all.” — John Hiltz, President

LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of a highly successful launch of the Diversity Scholarship Program in 2018, OHM Advisors—an architectural, engineering and planning firm which provides a comprehensive range of services dedicated to Advancing Communities—celebrated the recipients of its 2020 Diversity Scholarship Program during a May 11 virtual ceremony. The program awards scholarships to qualified women and minorities who are currently enrolled, or planning to enroll, in a STEM program or related field.The scholarship program is built around OHM Adivsors’ goal to champion inclusion and diversity throughout the organization. Celebrating diversity and encouraging the acceptance of a wide range of perspectives is fundamental to the firm’s culture and practice.“At our firm’s core, we believe that diversity drives innovation,” said OHM Advisors President John Hiltz. “With COVID-19 impacting every individual, business and organization globally today, we’re seeing the starkest example of the crucial need for teams of people with a broader perspective of ideas, backgrounds and experiences to create powerful and unique solutions to such unprecedented challenges. With this scholarship and other firm initiatives, we encourage and support interest in the AEC industry in diverse students as young as high school age. We appreciate being able to invest today to help create tomorrow’s most innovative problem-solving teams for the benefit of us all.”OHM Advisors awarded 12 one-time scholarships this year, providing each recipient $1,000 toward collegiate studies.• Eddie Cargor from Ypsilanti, MI, a 2017 Lincoln High School (Ypsilanti) graduate who is studying Civil Engineering at Tennessee State University• Audra Greavu, a 2018 graduate from Stow-Munroe Falls High School in Stow, OH, studying Architecture at The Ohio State University• Anne Grimm from Marysville, OH, a student at The Ohio State University studying Architecture• Kari Kueterman of Versailles, OH, studying City and Regional Planning at The Ohio State University• Morgan Mackey from Madison, OH, a 2019 graduate of Perry Local School District, studying Architecture at The Ohio State University• Christopher McCrary from Atlanta, GA, a 2019 Charles R. Drew Charter School graduate studying Architecture at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta• Lexie McFall of Hartland, MI, studying Applied Engineering at Michigan State University• Ashley Petrie from Howell, MI, who will graduate this spring from Howell High School and study Mechanical Engineering at Michigan Technological University• Andrew Prysock of Douglasville, GA, graduating in May from Landmark Christian School with plans to study Mechanical Engineering• Hailey Quinn, a University of Michigan student from Redford, MI studying Information Science• Deidra Thompson from Willowick, OH, who is studying Civil Engineering at Cleveland State University• Adazia Wilkes, a 2019 Euclid High School graduate from Euclid, OH, studying architecture at Kent State UniversityApplicants were evaluated on a range of criteria supportive of a commitment to diversity and to the STEM field of study. The Scholarship Program is just one of many programs that OHM Advisors’ diversity and inclusion committee offers to promote diversity and cultivate top talent in the workforce of tomorrow—including leadership workshops for women, local diversity organization membership reimbursement, and more.OHM Advisors remains committed to attracting, retaining and promoting a diverse workforce which enriches the company’s internal culture and collaborative professional efforts, while reflecting the diversity of the client communities they serve. The award-winning firm also promotes career interest in STEM-related fields for youth through active mentorship in local schools to encourage interest in STEM-centered careers from a young age, a robust, hands-on internship program, and recruitment for future talent at universities with diverse student bodies.“OHM Advisors’ Diversity Scholarship Program exposes our practice to the excellent work and innovative thinking being done by students from backgrounds and communities that haven’t always been adequately represented within our industry,” comments Human Resources Director Kelly Jackson. “We continue to be amazed by the students who apply for our Diversity Scholarship , now in its third year. The winners are passionate about our mission of Advancing Communities as demonstrated by their enthusiasm for their fields of study. We’re confident that they will continue that passion after college in truly meaningful careers.”In addition to scholarship funds, recipients are eligible to apply for employment in OHM Advisors’ robust internship program, a factor independent of scholarship selection.



