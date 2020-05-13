Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.



The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format on May 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however, stockholders of record and registered beneficial owners as of the close of business on April 6, 2020, will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

Stockholders can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/238568156 and entering the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or email previously received. Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

A support line will be available on the meeting website shortly prior to, and during, the Annual Meeting to assist stockholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting.

Participating, Voting Electronically and Submitting Questions at the Virtual Annual Meeting

Stockholders of Record

Stockholders of record will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting, vote electronically and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting, without advance registration. The two items of information needed to access the live webcast of the meeting are the following:

Computershare Control Number: the 15-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or email you previously received

Meeting password: ITCI2020

Beneficial Owners

If you are a beneficial owner and hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or nominee, you must register in advance to participate in the Annual Meeting, vote electronically and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting. To register in advance you must obtain a legal proxy from the bank, broker or other nominee that holds your shares giving you the right to vote the shares. You must forward a copy of the legal proxy along with your email address to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”).

Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare by email at legalproxy@computershare.com no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. You will receive a confirmation of your registration and instructions on how to attend the meeting by email after Computershare receives your registration materials.

Stockholders may also submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting by emailing your question, along with proof of ownership, to ir@itci-inc.com. The Company will, subject to time constraints, answer all questions that are pertinent to the business of the Annual Meeting.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies



Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows it to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The Company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

Contact

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

Juan Sanchez, M.D.

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Lisa Burns

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com

212-213-0006

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Ana Fullmer

Corporate Media Relations W2Owcg

afullmer@wcgworld.com

202-507-0130



