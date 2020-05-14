NC Biotech Innovation Can Help Canine Social Distancing Compliance

Kepley K9 Strategic Scent Stimulant can help you "walk more" and "wander less" while follwing social distancing guidelines.

We’ve lowered the price of Kepley K9 in response to the new normal. We hope it can facilitate social distancing and help make the most of everyone’s outdoor time with their dogs.” — Anthony Dellinger, President

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In late April 2020, the first confirmed canine infection of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was identified in a pug in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has since issued social distancing guidelines for pet owners, especially while in public. Kepley BioSystems, a North Carolina biotech, is reminding dog owners that Kepley K9Strategic Scent Stimulant can help many dogs to “walk more” and “wander less” during their walks, which can minimize exposure to other people, their pets and potentially contaminated spaces.“Since reports of that case emerged, there seems to be some overreaction,” said Lee Robertson, director of scientific communications and operations. “We have posted a short article on our website to put Kepley K9 in the context of the CDC guidelines with steps to help keep owners and their dogs safe.”Described as the “solution for the dawdling dog,” Kepley K9 Strategic Scent Stimulant is a botanical solution that provides the scents dogs seek prior to defecation. To develop it, the company has applied its olfactory and animal behavior research previously funded by National Science Foundation grants.A single drop on the dog’s paw can help “inspire” and focus dogs’ attention prior to relieving themselves, allowing more time for actually walking on walks. Less time “sniff searching” can thus provide more control, help minimize contact with potentially infectious individuals and surfaces, and reduce anxiety for both essential workers and their pets before staying indoors for long hours.“We’ve lowered the price of Kepley K9 in response to the new normal,” stated Kepley president Anthony Dellinger. “We hope it can facilitate social distancing and help make the most of everyone’s outdoor time with their dogs.”The price of Kepley K9 has been reduced by 40% and is available for purchase at Amazon . To learn more, please visit: www.kepleyk9.com/canine-social-distancing About Kepley BioSystems:Kepley BioSystems is a North Carolina-based life sciences biotech operating out of Gateway Research Park (GRP) in collaboration with the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), comprised of a partnership between the North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University (NCA&T) and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG). Kepley BioSystems was founded in 2013 with a mission to emerge disruptive innovations to achieve global solutions. Having been primarily grant-funded to date, Kepley is seeking commercial partners and/or equity investors to help realize its full potential in multi-billion dollar markets across the company’s project portfolio. For more information, visit: https://www.kepleybiosystems.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.