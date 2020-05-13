Vince Marchetti Speaks Out Regarding Developing Career Success

Vince Marchetti is featured in an exclusive one on one interview.

CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vince Marchetti was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. He highlighted what he has learned throughout his career in business, medical technology, and life sciences.Vince Marchetti is the co-founder of a life sciences company that aims to bring technologies like telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and dental insurance replacement to medical physicians and dentists.In his interview, Marchetti shared habits that help him achieve success, advice for new graduates, and what drew him to the sales industry early on in his career. He also explained how the healthcare industry will be positively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.“First, patients will discover that they don’t need to go into the doctor’s office all the time. The patients that are at the most risk over the next two years are going to be that population that does need to see their doctors and interact with them on a daily or weekly basis sometimes,” says Vince Marchetti.“Telehealth and remote patient monitoring are going to play a vital role here.”For more information, please visit: vincemarchetti.com About Vince MarchettiBorn in San Antonio Texas, Vince Marchetti is the co-founder of a life sciences company that specializes in bringing disruptive technologies to medical physicians and dentists. He currently resides in Coronado, California. He holds a degree in Business from the University of Central Missouri, where he was part of the student government and acted as president of the Delta Chi fraternity. He began his career in sales, selling soap and toothpaste to grocery stores for four years in Joplin, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was eventually promoted to service national accounts in Grand Rapids, Michigan. After five years, Vince Marchetti was recruited by Boston Scientific and transferred to Phoenix in Arizona. For over 20 years, he has sold specialty medical technologies in the vascular, cardiovascular, and wound care space for large medical distributors and earned sales representative of the year honors with two companies. He co-founded his life science distribution company in 2013.



