Coronavirus - South Africa: Environmental Health Guidelines to address Environmental Health-Related Questions when responding to COVID-19
#COVID19 has an impact on the immediate environment due to its fast spread via droplets.
National Department of Health South Africa has developed environmental health guidelines to address environmental health-related questions and gaps when responding to #COVID19.
READ: https://bit.ly/3dGPPupDistributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
