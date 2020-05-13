Tamara Vrooman stepping down as Vancity President and CEO

Longtime credit union leader to be the first woman to lead YVR

/EIN News/ -- UNCEDED TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 13 years at the helm of Vancity, Tamara Vrooman will be stepping down as the credit union’s President and CEO to take up a new role at Vancouver Airport Authority (YVR) as its President and CEO.



Tamara will continue to lead Vancity until June 30, 2020. In the coming weeks, Vancity’s Board of Directors will name an Interim President and CEO, who will take over starting July 1, 2020.

Tamara joined Vancity as President and CEO in September, 2007. Since that time, the credit union has grown substantially through a values-based banking model that focuses on both member experience and building healthy communities. During her tenure, the credit union:

Doubled its total assets plus assets under administration to $28.2 billion;

Became the first Canadian financial institution to join the United Nations' Collective Commitment to Climate Action;

Became a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking; and

Was the first Canadian financial institution to be invited to join the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) - a network of the world’s leading sustainable banks sharing a commitment to achieving triple bottom line impact through responsible banking practices.

“For nearly 13 years, Tamara has guided Vancity through a period of incredible growth and change, resulting in an influential community-based institution that is a model for social and environmental innovation, especially in the financial sector,” said Vancity’s Board Chair Jan O’Brien.

Jan thanked Tamara on behalf of the board for her many contributions noting that the credit union has most recently been using its strong financial position to provide support for members and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that Vancity’s experienced executive team has been vital in shaping that response and that it will continue to drive this work into the future.

“Tamara leaves our credit union with a very strong leadership team and culture that will serve our community for years to come. As Vancity enters a new era, we look forward to welcoming a new leader who will build on this foundation of success and momentum,” Jan continued.

“Since its founding in 1946, Vancity has served as a unique and vital community resource in our province,” said Tamara. “Leading this amazing institution these many years has been a privilege,” she said. “From our innovative and talented employees to the commitment of our members, Vancity’s values-driven purpose and culture makes it a very special place.”

Tamara continued: “I’d like to thank the Board and the entire Vancity team for the support they have shown me during my tenure, and for their hard work on behalf of all Vancity members."

Vancity’s Board of Directors has begun a search for a new CEO and will take the time needed to select its next leader while ensuring the credit union continues to deliver exceptional service to its members and the community.

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 543,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and 60 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the unceded territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka’wakw people. With $28.2 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada’s largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

