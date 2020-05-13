GSS & VMW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Updates Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS)

Class Period: February 20, 2019 - July 30, 2019

Deadline: June 1, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) the Company had insufficient geological and geotechnical data in its Prestea mine; (2) the Company had experienced deficiencies in its operating practices and mining methods including inaccurate long hole drilling and blasting in its Prestea mine; (3) the Company did not have the mining flexibility and more measured resources to ensure higher reserve grade; (4) the Company had experienced increased tonnage at much lower grade where it had to supplement some of the production with oxide material; (5) the Company had excessive dilution which drove lower mining rates at the Prestea mine; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Class Period: March 30, 2019 - February 27, 2020

Deadline: June 1, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) VMware’s reporting with respect to its backlog of unfilled orders was not in compliance with all relevant accounting and disclosure requirements; (2) the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or investigation; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

