Global Organic Poultry Market Segments With Growth Rates

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic poultry market is expected to grow from $7.5 billion in 2019 and to $7.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.91%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $9.9 billion in 2023 at a rate of about 8.74%. With an increase in consumer awareness in organic food, there is a developing potential that would drive the growth of organic poultry market. However, high cost to the consumer is one of the reasons for organic poultry’s differential demand.

The organic poultry market consists of organic poultry products and related services used to raise poultry birds. Organic poultry birds such as boiler, organic layer hens are fed organic feed or non-synthetic diets and are raised in an open environment protected from climatic extremities. Organic poultry is consumed in various food processing units, restaurants, eateries, animal compounds, and households. Organic poultry does not involve the use of antibiotics, hormones and feed made from other animal parts.

The global organic poultry market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Eggs; Meat Products

By Processing Type: Fresh; Frozen; Processed

By End User: Households; Food Services

By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets; Specialty Store; Online Sales; Others

By Geography: The global organic poultry market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American organic poultry market accounts for the largest share in the global organic poultry market.

Trends In The Organic Poultry Market

To meet the ever-increasing need for improved and more efficient organic poultry services, companies operating in organic poultry market are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on enhancing technologies to address the rising demand of safe and improved poultry services.

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic poultry market overviews, analyzes and forecasts organic poultry market size and growth for the global organic poultry market, organic poultry market share, organic poultry market players, organic poultry market size, organic poultry market segments and geographies, organic poultry market trends, organic poultry market drivers and organic poultry market restraints, organic poultry market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic poultry market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global Organic Poultry Market

Data Segmentations: Organic Poultry Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Organic Poultry Market Organizations Covered: Tyson Foods, Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Bell & Evans, Hain Celestial, Fosters Farm, Bostock’s Organics, Riverford Organic Farms, Cargill Meat Solutions, SUN DAILY, Hubei Shendi Agricultural Science

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, organic poultry market customer information, organic poultry market product/service analysis – product examples, organic poultry market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global organic poultry market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Organic Poultry Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the organic poultry market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Organic Poultry Sector: The report reveals where the global organic poultry industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

