Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (13 May 2020)
Total confirmed: 737
Total recovered: 281
Deaths: 40
The spread of the positive cases by estates:
Nairobi: Embakasi (4) cases, Kamukunji (3) cases, Kibra (2) cases and KNH (1).
Mombasa: Mvita seven (7), Nyali one (1).
Kajiado: Namanga (3) cases
#KomeshaCorona updates.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
