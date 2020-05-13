Momentum Management LLC’s Best-Selling Pleasure Products Now in Stock at Walmart.com

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Management LLC, a global leader in personal care and sexual health solutions, announces its integration into the Walmart.com global marketplace as part of the retail giant’s mainstream expansion of the sexual health and wellness category. Momentum Management has completed the rigorous onboarding process to become a Walmart vendor, including the vetting of Momentum’s supply chain and fulfillment capabilities.



“We put a lot of emphasis on not only creating quality pleasure products, but also building robust and efficient distribution channels while providing the highest level of customer service whether you are a distributor or consumer,” said Momentum Management’s COO Hui Newnham. “We are excited for this opportunity to become one of Walmart.com’s trusted vendors and look forward to introducing our brands to their loyal customer base.”

One of the new offerings now available on Walmart.com is Dynamo Delay , a leading male genital desensitizing spray. Dynamo Delay is the ultimate on-the-spot treatment for men who suffer from premature ejaculation; the endurance enhancer is made in the USA with Solar Power and its FDA compliant formulation is 35% stronger concentration than the competing sprays.

A vast selection of the company’s top sellers await Walmart’s online shoppers - from the Soft Touch Mini Bullet Vibrator , Ohare Wearable Rabbit Double Vibrator Ring , FingO’s Finger Fitting Vibrating Mini Massager , Disposable Vibrating Erection Ring and DoubleO-6 Super-Powered DOUBLE Vibrating Ring Bullet for Couples to the My Secret Remote Control Panty Vibe , JackIts Throttle Stroker for Men and Dynamo Delay Male Delay Spray , there’s something for everyone.

Momentum Management LLC’s integration into Walmart’s global marketplace is uniquely designed to connect its vendors with its massive customer base, “giving us the perfect opportunity to offer our quality products at great prices on a 24/7 selling platform,” said Newnham.

“We are always looking to improve our product placement across major marketplaces to compete in the current retail environment, and Walmart.com is the perfect partner in regards to easy accessibility while shopping for everyday home goods.”

ABOUT MOMENTUM MANAGEMENT LLC :

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Momentum Management LLC is the established leader in the sexual health and well-being products industry. Since its launch in 2005, the company has achieved sales and distribution of more than 25 million products.

Momentum Management established self-imposed superior standards for its company practices, operations and production. The company’s pioneering steps regarding quality and product warrantees have led overall improvement in the sexual health and well-being industry. Momentum’s (OTC) FDA-regulated products are best-sellers based on long-term brand recognition, trust and reliability.

Momentum Management brings a wealth of accumulated experience with sophisticated process management capabilities and core competencies to the industry marketplace. All of Momentum’s new products go through a state-of-the-art testing process to ensure the safety of all of the materials used, providing the highest level of quality, performance and dependability in the industry.

Media Contact: Brian Gross, BSG PR, 818-340-4422 , Brian@bsgpr.com



