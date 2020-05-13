Go Green Agriculture Joins the Movement to Build the World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting the Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Green Agriculture is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.

“Go Green Agriculture’s mission is to ensure food safety and contribute to the sustainability and resourceful preservation of our business. We are always looking for new ways to grow our business and the free offer made it an easy decision for us. We are very excited about the opportunities this will open to us,” comments Colin Bruce, Sales and Marketing Director at Go Green Agriculture.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Go Green Agricultre join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Go Green Agriculture was founded in 2009 at UC Riverside in Pierre Jr.’s dorm room. Inspired by his dad to become an entrepreneur and by a college professor conducting hydroponic research for NASA, Pierre decided to become the first farmer in his family. Pierre raised a little money from his parents, friends, and family to build a demonstration farm while also taking on his Masters in Business from UC San Diego's Rady School of Management. In this environment, Go Green Agriculture’s young founder met investors who believed in his vision and invested in Go Green. Today Go Green has become one of the largest organic-hydroponic producers in the U.S. with mom, dad, sister and brother working together to achieve the Go Green Mission.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

