Thank You, Aimee

Aimee Stephens, a trailblazer in trans rights, passed away in her home this week at the age of 59.

Together, we sued for discrimination after Aimee was fired from her job for being transgender. When Aimee decided to fight back, she just wanted it to be acknowledged that what happened to her was wrong. She ended up making history by bringing the Supreme Court its first trans civil rights case. Aimee died before the Court issued a decision on her case, but the fight for trans rights continues in her honor.

Aimee Stephens never set out to be a hero, but she is one, and she continues to be an inspiration to millions around the world. We all owe her a debt of gratitude for her commitment to justice for all people, and her dedication to the trans community.



