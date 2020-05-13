Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 13thn May 2020
Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases - 387
Total number of deaths - 21
Active Cases - 49
Active cases at Isolation Centres - 269
Cumulative recoveries - 97
Number currently in quarantine - 2,238
Number discharged from quarantine - 2,264
Note: (New Active Cases for the 12th - 40; 13th - 9)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
