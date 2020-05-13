Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 13thn May 2020

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases - 387

Total number of deaths - 21

Active Cases - 49

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 269

Cumulative recoveries - 97

Number currently in quarantine - 2,238

Number discharged from quarantine - 2,264

Note: (New Active Cases for the 12th - 40; 13th - 9)



