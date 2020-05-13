There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,143 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 13thn May 2020

Government of Sierra Leone Download logo

Total Cumulative confirmed positive cases - 387

Total number of deaths - 21

Active Cases  - 49

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 269

Cumulative recoveries - 97

Number currently in quarantine -  2,238

Number discharged from quarantine - 2,264

Note: (New Active Cases for the 12th - 40; 13th - 9) 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.