ID Quantique and SK Telecom announce the world’s first 5G smartphone equipped with a Quantum RNG (QRNG) chipset

The Samsung 'Galaxy A Quantum', a custom edition of the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone, equipped with IDQ's newest Quantis QRNG chip and commercialized by SK Telecom to protect its customers’ most valuable information.



GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in quantum-safe security solutions, today announced that its newest Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip has been integrated in the ‘Galaxy A Quantum’, a custom edition of the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone commercialized by SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), Korea’s Telecom giant, to protect its customers’ most valuable information.In today’s hyper-connected world, we rely on our phones to process and store reams of personal digital data. Mobile applications require the collection and transmission of more and more sensitive information, such as digital identification, raising the need for security to the edge.Samsung, SK Telecom and ID Quantique partnered to release a custom edition of the Galaxy A71 5G – the Galaxy A Quantum, the world’s first QRNG-powered 5G smartphone – which will feature a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), an advanced security tool designed to protect consumers’ sensitive information.The release of the Galaxy A Quantum carries a significant meaning as it enables individual consumers to experience the benefits of quantum security technologies in their everyday lives. This QRNG chipset allows smartphone holders to use selected services in a safe and secure manner by generating true random numbers that cannot be hacked. It delivers a unique differentiation by providing a much higher level of trust to the users, and is the basis for new revenue streams especially in combination with e-sim and quantum secured data centers.The two companies have been working together since 2016 developing quantum technologies for the telecom and IoT markets. Last year SK Telecom applied ID Quantique’s QRNG systems in its 5G mobile core network to improve the security of the subscriber authentication.“Smart phones and phone applications secure and transmit financial information, health information, home information, business information and personal data. Securing mobiles phones has become a top priority for mobile operators, who are also looking to generate new revenues” said Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and co-founder of ID Quantique. “With its compact size and low power consumption, our latest Quantis QRNG chip can be embedded in any smartphone, to ensure trusted authentication and encryption of sensitive information. It will bring a new level of security to the mobile phone industry. This is truly the first mass market application of quantum technologies.”“With the release of the Galaxy A Quantum, we are opening a new chapter in the history of the quantum security industry” said Ryu Young-sang, Vice President and Head of MNO Business of SK Telecom. “We will offer differentiated security solutions to enable our customers to use ICT services in a safe and secure manner in the hyper-connected era of 5G.”Generating strong keys from a reliable entropy source is the cornerstone of any security system. IDQ’s Quantis QRNG chip (IDQ250C2) is the first Quantum Random Number Generator designed and manufactured specifically for mobile handsets. It generates provably unbiased and unpredictable randomness with high entropy from the very first bit from the shot noise of a light source captured by a CMOS image sensor, a patented quantum technology from ID Quantique.IDQ’s Quantis QRNG chip (IDQ250C2) is low profile, small footprint, and now makes our connected world more secure. In the hyper-connected 5G era where 43 billion devices are expected to be connected through wireless networks in 2026, the importance of cybersecurity to the edge will increase exponentially. With its low power consumption, ID Quantique’s new ultra-small QRNG chip can be embedded in any smartphone, edge and IoT devices, to ensure trusted authentication and encryption of sensitive information.ID Quantique was the first company to develop a quantum random number generator (QRNG) in 2001 and it remains the market leader in terms of reliability and certifications, with its Quantis QRNG product family. It is actively developing new QRNG products for its customers in various fields like automobile, consumer electronics, computer, mobile, financial, gaming and security markets.At ID Quantique, we also focus on providing long-term security solutions for our customers’ IT infrastructures. Our Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution is used to distribute encryption keys, whose security is based on quantum physics and is thus guaranteed for the long-term.



