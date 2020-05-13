Law Enforcement Experts Launch New True Crime Podcast

Hosts & Notable Guest Discuss O.J. Simpson Case in New Episode Available Now

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Crime remains a wildly popular podcast genre, fertile ground for the launch of Behind the Crime Scene (BTCS), a new podcast by former FBI Special Agent Gina Osborn and Senior Prosecutor Tracy Miller. Exploring the human side of first responders, investigators, and prosecutors, the podcast explores the most notorious cases of our time, focusing on those high-profile cases that remain with crime fighters long after they are over.



For True Crime devotees, the May 12 episode is a great place to jump in. Osborn and Miller interview Retired Assistant District Attorney Bill Hodgman about what it was like to be lead prosecutor on the infamous double-murder trial of sports legend O.J. Simpson.



“I knew Bill Hodgman had to be one of our first guests,” said Miller. Her first job was working as a law clerk for Hodgman, Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden on the O.J. Simpson trial. “Bill takes us behind the scenes to describe in detail what he believes happened the night Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered. He also discusses what haunts him about the case, all these years later.”



Osborn and Miller have both spent more than two decades in law enforcement. In every episode, they skillfully take listeners behind the scenes of notorious crimes, providing heart-pounding, sometimes never-before-publicly-revealed details, and profound insights. The hosts go Behind the Crime Scene with their guests to discover how these cases impacted the lives of the heroes who were there.



“People forget that Nicole Brown Simpson was a victim of domestic violence,” said Osborn, who began her 28-year career in law enforcement as an Army Counterintelligence Agent in Europe during the end of the Cold War. “With reports of domestic violence on an upswing due to current stay-at-home orders, this story is as relevant as ever.”



Available episodes also discuss the “Boy in the Bunker” and the murder of CHP officer Don Burt by a Vietnamese gang leader. Future episodes will examine the 2015 San Bernardino Terrorist Attack and feature a “Go Behind BTCS with Our Hosts” episode with Osborn and Miller. The weekly podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Android, Microsoft Windows App, Web Player, YouTube, Libsyn and at their website behindthescrimescene.com .

GINA L. OSBORN, FBI ASSISTANT SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE, RETIRED—Gina L. Osborn began her law enforcement career in 1986 by enlisting in the U.S. Army as a Counterintelligence Special Agent. She served six years during the Cold War investigating the highest-profile espionage cases in the European Theater. In 1996, Osborn became a Special Agent with the FBI where she undertook numerous critical assignments during her career such as investigating Asian Organized Crime in the Little Saigon District of Orange County, Calif., and supervising counterterrorism investigations in Southeast Asia. Osborn led some of the Bureau’s most significant computer intrusion investigations including the hack on Sony Pictures Entertainment.

TRACY MILLER, SENIOR PROSECUTOR—Miller began her career as a law clerk for Prosecutors Marcia Clark and Christopher Darden on one of the most visible cases in our nation’s history – the O.J. Simpson case. Miller has 23 years of trial experience as a prosecutor where she initiated and led OC GRIP, the largest gang prevention program in the nation. She has completed over 80 jury trials. Miller is also one of the most passionate, interactive, and engaging keynote speakers and presents to over 10,000 people each year, helping thousands to become stronger communicators. Tracy is recognized as a dynamic, motivational speaker and presentation coach.

