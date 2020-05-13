HOTLOGIC® PARTNERS WITH EMPLOYERS TO PROVIDE A WARM WELCOME BACK TO EMPLOYEES

No- and low-touch totes and appliances are the back to work essential to heat healthier

/EIN News/ -- Grand Haven, MI, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s time for business as unusual. It’s time for a warm welcome back. Companies everywhere are going beyond issuing standard PPE items like gloves and masks and are now also giving their employees the new back to work essential – innovative personal ovens from HOTLOGIC®.

Available in personal totes and breakroom appliances, HOTLOGIC products with SmartShelf™ heating technology give returning employees a way to “heat healthier” in the new post-COVID work environment which requires no- and low-touch solutions.

“As employers across America prepare their teams’ return to work, many organizations are facing the need to close cafeterias temporarily, restrict access to breakrooms and are finding it difficult to accommodate employees with dietary restrictions,” said Bill McKendry, HOTLOGIC Chief Marketing Officer. “Frankly, the thought of food preparation in the post-COVID workplace is not only stressful, it’s no longer considered safe.”

In the new post-COVID work environment, HOTLOGIC is not only a good option, it’s actually a breaktime breakthrough.

HOTLOGIC deliciously heats and warms food with:

No buttons to push ( more sanitary )

) No waiting around/standing in line for the microwave ( healthy social distancing )

) No food splatter ( no germs spreading )

) No breakroom needed (personal totes can be kept at workstations and cabinets can be placed in departments)

HOTLOGIC products are also extremely energy efficient and have built-in an exclusive heating platform that will never burn food or cause a fire hazard. Works with glass, plastic, paperboard, and metal foil containers.

“It’s time for a warm welcome back,” added McKendry. “HOTLOGIC provides a way to heat healthier, while serving as a more personal expression of appreciation than the required face mask and gloves.”

Making PPE stand for Personally Protected Eating

Companies can partner with HOTLOGIC to give their employees a safer and warmer welcome back. And they can join industry-leading companies like Google, Walmart, Intel, Herman Miller and Ford Motor Company who have already given over 1M+ employees a break and have gotten them back to work faster, safer and healthier with HOTLOGIC.

Limited Time/Post-COVID Workplace pricing available

Now through August 1, 2020, HOTLOGIC will offer Post-COVID Breaktime Breakthrough pricing:

Personal Portable Oven (Mini Tote): NOW $29.95 each ($49.95)

($49.95) Breakroom 8 Appliance: NOW $799 each with RISK-FREE 30-Day Trial ($1,799)

($1,799) A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to a nonprofit organization.

To learn more about these innovative personal ovens and appliances visit https://www.hotlogic.com/warm-welcome-back/

With over 5,500+ positive reviews and a 99.4 percent approval rating on Amazon and being a top segment performer on HSN, HOTLOGIC already has a significant following. New worker and workplace needs in the post-COVID era will likely grow its demand and awareness to heightened levels.

For further information visit https://www.hotlogic.com/ and watch our video here. Contact Kristie Burns at kburns@hotlogic.com or 616.268.2211.

ABOUT HOTLOGIC

HOTLOGIC, is a boutique lifestyle brand located in Grand Haven, MI that manufacturers and designs food warming totes and appliances. Using a powered SmartShelf with heat management platform, HOTLOGIC warms or cooks food to a perfect temperature and holds it there for hours. Founded in 2007 by an engineer-led management team, HOTLOGIC products are Built in the USA. All HOTLOGIC products are designed and developed in Grand Haven, MI and assembled by Goodwill Industries of West Michigan in Muskegon and Holland, MI.

Kristie Burns HOTLOGIC 616-268-2211 kburns@hotlogic.com



