Albertsons Companies Appoints Dan Dosenbach Senior Vice President of Labor Relations

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies has promoted from within its deep bench of highly experienced labor relations leaders to fill new roles within its Labor Relations leadership team.

Dan Dosenbach, currently Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations in the company’s ACME Markets division, has been appointed to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President of Labor Relations. Reporting to Dosenbach in the new role of Group Vice President of Labor Relations is Brent Bohn, currently Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations for the company’s Southern California division.

The new structure was created following Andy Scoggin’s retirement from Albertsons after nearly 30 years with the company.

“The partnerships we forge with our unions have always been critical for our business. Those relationships are especially important today, as we prioritize the health of our associates and customers while providing essential services to our neighbors,” said Mike Theilmann, EVP & CHRO of Albertsons Companies. “We are grateful for the leadership that Andy Scoggin provided through so many important negotiations, which helped build the collaborative relationships we have today.”

“We didn’t have to look beyond our own bench to fill these critical roles,” Theilmann continued. “Dan Dosenbach and Brent Bohn are exceptional leaders with deep roots in the grocery industry. They bring unparalleled labor relations experience to the team, along with a genuine concern and appreciation for the frontline teams that serve customers every day. We thank Andy for mentoring and developing leaders like Dan and Brent. ”

Dosenbach joined the grocery industry in 2006 as a Director of Labor Relations at Supervalu, after serving as General Counsel for United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1546 in Chicago. He was promoted to Vice President of Labor Relations in 2011, and joined Albertsons in 2013 when ACME Markets was acquired. At that time, he was named to his most recent role of Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations. Dosenbach has a B.S. in Chemistry from Illinois Benedictine College and received his J.D. from Chicago Kent College of Law.

Bohn started with Albertsons in 1999 as the Director of Labor Relations for the Southern California Division. In 2007, he was promoted to Vice President of Labor Relations with responsibilities for multiple Divisions, including Southern California, Portland, Seattle, and Intermountain. In 2013, he was promoted to his most recent role of Vice President of Labor Relations and Human Resources, with responsibilities for Human Resources, Labor Relations and Employment Law. Before coming to Albertsons, Bohn was at the law firm Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker. Bohn received a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and a J.D. from Loyola Marymount University.

