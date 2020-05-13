There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,155 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Total of 35, 432.samples tested so Far

We have in the last 24 hours tested 1516 samples, bringing the total of samples tested so far to 35, 432.

Out of the samples tested today, 22 people have tested positive for corona virus. 21 are Kenyans and one is a Ugandan National.

