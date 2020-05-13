Render Now Serving More Than One Billion Web Requests Monthly; Expands Into Europe With Easiest Cloud for Hosting Any App or Website

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Render, the easiest cloud provider for developers and startups, today announced that it served more than one billion HTTP requests in April which is more than two times the number of requests in March. Today Render also announced that it has launched early access to its first hosting region in Europe, delivering on the number one request from users.

When it comes to hosting applications in the cloud, developers and startups have traditionally had to pick between large cloud infrastructure providers like AWS which are prohibitively complex and difficult to use or inflexible Platform-as-a-Service solutions like Heroku which are expensive and hard to scale.

Render launched in April 2019 with an innovative alternative that developers and startups love. Render gives them the best of both worlds: instant setup and incredible ease of use, coupled with the power and flexibility previously afforded only by large cloud providers. It has done this by creating an intuitive hosting platform that requires zero knowledge of servers and infrastructure and combining it with powerful containerization technology which enables customization, cost reduction and reliability at scale.

Render went on to compete against thousands of startups and won TechCrunch Disrupt SF's Startup Battlefield for being the most promising early-stage and fundamentally disruptive startup.

Today Render has thousands of customers that include startups like Gatsby to larger organizations like Stripe.

“Render is a fantastic product! We moved from another cloud provider because we wanted easier deployments, managed databases and an intuitive interface. Setup took minutes, thanks to simple and clear documentation, and their customer service is unparalleled. Render removes a lot of complexity around managing a backend so we can focus our time on building features. Highly recommended!” said Amos Elliston, who is currently building Placement, an online talent management platform shared, after serving as CTO of Flexport.

Render even hosted a major presidential campaign. Shreyes Seshasai, technical lead for the Pete Buttigieg presidential campaign, said: “We moved to Render from a major cloud provider because it was the best solution that could help our small team of four software engineers meet the massive scaling and flexibility needs of the campaign. We were able to deploy over 20 services on Render with their incredible platform and support, including our main website which reached tens of millions of Americans.”

Render’s first hosting region in Europe, which is in Frankfurt, Germany, reduces network latency for all Render customers with a Europe-based audience by as much as 70 percent. It also satisfies EU General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), making Render available for the first time to customers subject to GDPR.

Ferruccio Balestreri at Al.ta Cucina, the largest online recipe sharing community in Italy, said: “Leveraging Render’s EU hosting region will make Al.ta Cucina’s site even faster, providing a better user experience for the nearly one million visitors we serve every month. We’ll be able to reduce our hosting costs by as much as 30 percent and redirect internal resources currently spent managing GDPR-related processes. Render gives our team a big leg up towards achieving our business goals.”

Anurag Goel, Render’s founder and CEO said: “Render usage and revenue continue to increase faster than we’d ever imagined, and we’ve doubled our team to build on this momentum and support our users. Users trust us with their most critical workloads, especially as many more companies move to the cloud and to Render given the macro environment. As we expand Render to Europe and even more locations in the future, we maintain our relentless focus on UX, on meeting our customer needs and on keeping the cloud accessible and scalable for everyone.

Steve Herrod, Managing Director at General Catalyst who invested in Render and the former CTO of VMware, said: “Render is doing an amazing job of capturing developers' hearts and minds, and our astronomical growth reflects that. The next few months will surely be even more impressive as Render's world-class team expands the product and more businesses of all sizes adopt the platform.”

About Render

Render offers the easiest cloud to host any application or website. The company’s goal is to completely free up developers and startups from managing cloud infrastructure by building a cloud that offers the best developer experience coupled with incredible flexibility and power. This will ultimately improve all software and enable entirely new kinds of applications. Render is backed by General Catalyst and the South Park Commons Fund and based in San Francisco. For more information, go to https://render.com or follow @getrender .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



